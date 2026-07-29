Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

$65B McCormick merger: Unilever agrees to two-year worker protection, memo shows

Home >Business >

$65B McCormick merger: Unilever agrees to two-year worker protection, memo shows

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

McCormick brand spices at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, March 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

$65B McCormick merger: Unilever agrees to two-year worker protection, memo shows

Listen to this article

LONDON – has agreed to protect employment terms of workers in its European and British business for two years after the planned 2027 completion of its $65 billion merger of the unit with Maryland-based spice maker , according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The previously unreported guarantee, twice as long as is typical for such deals, will lock the new McCormick-Unilever Foods business into a deal until at least mid-2029, governing the treatment and pay of its European employees regardless of changes in business conditions.

“We have obtained commitments regarding the long-term protection of existing terms and conditions for affected employees,” the European Works Council wrote in a memo sent to employees last week.

The guarantee goes beyond protection normally afforded under European Union and British legislation, under which employee contracts and collective agreements can be renegotiated one year after sales or spin-off deals.

“We continue to engage constructively with our European and national works councils,” a Unilever spokesperson said. “We have made good progress over the past few weeks and have agreed commitments in regarding the protection of employees’ terms and conditions and consultation timelines.”

Unilever, the maker of Knorr stock cubes and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, employs some 4,800 people in its food business across Europe and Britain, roughly a third of its regional workforce.

London-listed Unilever’s deal with -based McCormick, agreed in March, is expected to close mid-2027.

The company’s European Works Council, which represents nearly 20,000 employees across Europe and Britain, has expressed concern that the merger could lead to job losses and warned that prolonged uncertainty could trigger industrial action.

Since the merger was announced, trade union federations and the European Works Council have been trying to clinch a deal for Unilever employees.

The security is slightly less than it was in the case of Magnum, whose workers received a commitment of three years.

Elsewhere in the world, Unilever has not agreed terms.

“We would hope that the two-year guarantee is provided globally as to not send a message that workers outside of Europe are worth less than their European counterparts,” said Sarah Meyer, assistant general secretary of the IUF, a global federation of trade unions whose membership includes thousands of Unilever employees.

“We would hope that the same mistake is not repeated as with the ice cream separation where workers outside of Europe were not given the same guarantee on terms and conditions as workers within Europe,” Meyer added.

Reporting by Richa Naidu. Editing by Adam Jourdan and Elaine Hardcastle.

Tags: labor unions, mergers and acquisitions, europe, hunt valley, Baltimore County, unilever, McCormick, Labor and Employment Law, food

Related Articles

Tags: Labor and Employment Law, McCormick, Baltimore County, food, mergers and acquisitions, hunt valley, unilever, europe, labor unions

Related Articles

Related Content

An assortment of chicken sandwiches from Guatemalan chicken restaurant chain Pollo Campero. (USA TODAY Network)

Chicken restaurant opens Waldorf location

Pollo Campero, a fast food restaurant chain, held a grand opening of its newest Maryland location in Charles C […]

July 29, 2026

Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

The companies behind Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland blamed a promotions vendor for selling it leather bags that […]

July 29, 2026

New Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a news conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington on June 17, 2026. (REUTERS/Eric Lee/File Photo)

Fed holds rates steady; three policymakers dissent in favor of hike

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, drawing dissents from three members of the policy-setting Fede […]

July 29, 2026

An aerial view of 1520 S. Caton Ave. in Southwest Baltimore. (Marcus & Millichap)

Baltimore office complex sells for $6.9M

A two-building office complex in Southwest Baltimore has sold for $6.94 million, real estate brokerage firm Ma […]

July 29, 2026

Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Chobani of deceiving consumers by […]

July 28, 2026

David and Ina Steiner arrive at the federal courthouse in Boston on Sept. 29, 2022, for the sentencing hearings for former eBay Inc security executives Jim Baugh and David Harville, who pled guilty to participating in a campaign to harass the Steiners. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

EBay, former executives to pay $56M to settle couple’s harassment case

EBay and three former top executives have agreed to pay $55.7 million to resolve a lawsuit by a couple who fel […]

July 28, 2026

Editors Picks

Harbor trash near Tide point floating in the water. MF Digital 5/18/00.

Baltimore’s pollution lawsuit against Coke, Pepsi dismissed

29/7/2026
The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Split court affirms convictions of St. Mary’s County man accused of raping dau[...]

29/7/2026
Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

29/7/2026
This file photo shows a Maryland Transit Administration bus. (The Daily Record)

MTA administrator resigns; former delegate to fill role

28/7/2026
isabel-cumming-july-2026

Baltimore’s former top lawyer supports inspector general in records dispute wi[...]

28/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Colt Gray enters the Barrow County Courthouse, in Winder, Georgia, on Dec. 9, 2025. (Mike Stewart/Pool via REUTERS)

Teenage school shooter in Georgia is sentenced to life without parole

29/7/2026
Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 6, 2024. (REUTERS/Adam Gray/File Photo)

Trump asks Supreme Court to throw out E. Jean Carroll’s $83M verdict

29/7/2026
A general aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline on Jan 3, 2016. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect)

US judge blocks Houston’s minority contracting program

29/7/2026
A mail-in voting drop box is seen near the early voting site at Towson University in June 2026. (Patrick Brannan/The Daily Record)

Courts issue conflicting rulings on Trump executive order restricting vote-by-ma[...]

29/7/2026
Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is shown for sale in a grocery store in San Diego, July 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Chobani must face lawsuit over zero-sugar yogurt claim, court rules

28/7/2026