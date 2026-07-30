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Comcast opens 3 Xfinity stores in Baltimore region

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Comcast opens 3 Xfinity stores in Baltimore region

Xfinity's newly opened Westminster store. (Comcast)

Xfinity's newly opened Westminster store. (Comcast)

Comcast opens 3 Xfinity stores in Baltimore region

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Three new Xfinity stores have opened in , and , media and company announced Tuesday. 

The establishments feature an interactive design that enables customers to experience ‘s innovative products and services – from powerful WiFi and smart home solutions to Xfinity Mobile, according to a release. 

The Catonsville Xfinity Store, located at 842 North Rolling Road, will host a grand opening event on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Glen Burnie Xfinity Store is at 6619 Ritchie Highway while the Westminster Xfinity Store is at 405 N. Center St., Suite 27.

With the new locations, Xfinity now operates 11 stores in the Baltimore area.

“We’re proud to bring three new Xfinity Stores to Baltimore-area communities, creating convenient spaces where customers can explore our latest connectivity solutions and get hands-on support from our local team of experts,” Comcast executive Ray Roundtree said in a release.

Accordingly, Carroll County Commissioner Tom Gordon III said the Westminster store will be advantageous for area residents and businesses. 

“Having a local, in-person resource for connectivity and technology support strengthens our community and makes it easier for residents and businesses to access the services they need to succeed in today’s digital world,” Gordon said.

According to Comcast, Xfinity Stores will offer the following:

  • Xfinity Internet: Learn about the company’s Gigabit+ Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that covers the entire home and responsive connections.
  • Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile: Purchase new mobile phones, devices and accessories and get access to speeds up to one gigabit per second with WiFi PowerBoost regardless of home Internet speed.   
  • Xfinity X1: Explore Xfinity’s video platform and try the Xfinity Voice Remote. 
  • Xfinity Home Solutions and same-day WiFi
  • Comcast Business: Connect with a subject-matter expert to discuss Comcast Business’ range of solutions.

According to a release, the Xfinity stores will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tags: catonsville, westminster, Glen Burnie, xfinity, Retail, Baltimore Region, comcast, Technology
Tags: Technology, Baltimore Region, Glen Burnie, catonsville, xfinity, Retail, westminster, comcast

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