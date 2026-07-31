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MD finalizes deal to buy rights to Preakness rights for $85M

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MD finalizes deal to buy rights to Preakness rights for $85M

Horses on the track at Laurel Park, where the Preakness was run in 2026. (Photo by Joe Andrucyk/Patrick Siebert/Office of the Governor)

Horses on the track at Laurel Park, where the Preakness was run in 2026. (Photo by Joe Andrucyk/Patrick Siebert/Office of the Governor)

MD finalizes deal to buy rights to Preakness rights for $85M

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Maryland got deeper into the horse racing business Thursday, announcing it has finalized its purchase of the rights to the Preakness Stakes and the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes for $85 million.

The purchase keeps those properties out of the hands of Churchill Downs Inc., the owners of the Kentucky Derby, who announced plans this spring to buy rights to those races from 1/ST Maryland LLC for that amount. But 1/ST’s previous deal with Maryland gave the state the right to match any offer for the sale of rights to those races, which the state said in June it would do.

State officials were quick to note Thursday that no tax dollars will be used for the purchase. Funds for the deal will come from notes issued by the Maryland Economic Development Corp. (MEDCO). which will be repaid with funds generated by the two races.

In a statement released by the goveror’s office, MEDCO CEO Tom Sadowski says the organization is “proud to have had the opportunity to conceive and execute a financial transaction that secures ownership of the Preakness and Black-eyed Susan IP and cements the success of horse racing in Maryland for generations to come.”

By buying the Preakness, the state not only guarantees that the race remains in Maryland, but it ends regular licensing fee payments to 1/ST Racing, that would have risen over time.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) said in the statement that horse racing is “a cornerstone of Maryland’s history, culture and economy,” which is why it’s important to own the rights to the Preakness.

“With this final acquisition we are not only leveraging the Preakness’s iconic status and uplifting our horse racing industry, we are revitalizing the communities that directly benefit from the economic opportunities of the race,” Moore’s statement said.

The Preakness is the second leg of racing’s storied Triple Crown, which begins in May with the Kentucky Derby and ends five weeks later with the Belmont Stakes.

The state’s purchase of rights to the two races is the latest in a string of investments in the horse racing industry. The Maryland Stadium Authority owns Pimlico, the historic track where the Preakness has been run for more than a century, and it is spending about $400 million for a complete teardown and rebuild of the facility, which is going on now.

The state is also in the process of buying the only other thoroughbred track in the state, , which hosted this year’s Preakness while Pimlico is under construction. Plans call for Laurel Park to be converted to a state-owned training facility.

The state also owns Shamrock Farms in Carroll County, which it had planned to turn into the state training facility, but it abandoned those plans recently when it encountered financial and logistical problems with the site. It is currently deciding what to do with that property.

As the owner of the Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan, the state will be responsible for running those races every year. All other racing days will be run by the , a established under state law.

The state said in its announcement that the Maryland Jockey Club has secured partnerships with Oak View Group for sponsorship growth and KO Productions for event production. It also said that while it owns the intellectual property rights to the races, the state “remains open to identifying areas of mutual interest with Churchill Downs and other industry partners to benefit the broader Triple Crown and the sport of horseracing.”

“With all assets now residing with the State, we will work closely with the Maryland, and Park Heights business communities to showcase the Preakness on the national stage,” said Bill Knauf, president and general Manager of the Maryland Jockey Club, in the statement.

Steve Crane has covered the Maryland State House as a reporter or editor in parts of three decades, beginning in 1986 as a Washington Times reporter who later became its Maryland editor. He ran the Annapolis and Washington bureaus of the University of Maryland’s Capital News Service. After 12 years running Arizona State University’s Cronkite News Service D.C. bureau, he returned to Annapolis as editor-in-chief of Maryland Matters in 2024.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: Preakness, Business and Corporate Law, Laurel Park, Maryland Stadium Authority, Maryland Jockey Club, Sports, Wes Moore, intellectual property, Baltimore, Maryland Economic Development Corp.

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Tags: Sports, Baltimore, Maryland Jockey Club, pimlico, Preakness, intellectual property, Maryland Stadium Authority, Horse Racing, Wes Moore, Business and Corporate Law

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