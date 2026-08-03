Michael Stein, MHSA, FACMPE | GBMC HealthCare

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During his time as interim COO, Mike Stein advanced operational excellence, financial performance, employee engagement and safe, high-quality patient care. He’s a collaborative, approachable leader. This appointment to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer reflects his success and our confidence in his ability to lead GBMC HealthCare through the future.

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