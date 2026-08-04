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Small business accelerator program launched in Frederick

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Small business accelerator program launched in Frederick

Small business accelerator program launched in Frederick

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has launched a free, 10-week program that will offer helpful resources and tools for business owners in the area. 

Frederick Program is designed to provide small business owners with the guidance and skills needed to build strong businesses, spur , and build generational wealth for their families, according to M&T Bank. 

From now to Aug. 23, the company is seeking entrepreneurs to participate in the accelerator program. The program is set to begin Sept. 9.

Held in partnership with the Office of Economic Development, the program’s sessions will be centered around business planning, establishing credit, accessing capital, marketing, branding and networking. Registration is now open.

According to M&T, courses will be held virtually via Cisco Webex each Wednesday evening as the program is expected to culminate on Nov. 18 with an in-person pitch competition and opportunities to win M&T-funded grants worth $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000. 

Prospective accelerator participants must apply no later than Aug. 23 and meet the following:

  • In business between two and five years
  • Annual business revenue of $50,000 to $500,000
  • Principal owner must be 18 years or older
  • Operate a business located in Frederick County and surrounding towns
Tags: Small business, M&T Bank, frederick, frederick county, economic growth, accelerator

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Tags: economic growth, frederick county, Small business, accelerator, M&T Bank, frederick

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