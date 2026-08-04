Small business accelerator program launched in Frederick

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M&T Bank has launched a free, 10-week program that will offer helpful resources and tools for business owners in the Frederick area.

Frederick Small Business Accelerator Program is designed to provide small business owners with the guidance and skills needed to build strong businesses, spur economic growth, and build generational wealth for their families, according to M&T Bank.

From now to Aug. 23, the company is seeking entrepreneurs to participate in the accelerator program. The program is set to begin Sept. 9.

Held in partnership with the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, the program’s sessions will be centered around business planning, establishing credit, accessing capital, marketing, branding and networking. Registration is now open.

According to M&T, courses will be held virtually via Cisco Webex each Wednesday evening as the program is expected to culminate on Nov. 18 with an in-person pitch competition and opportunities to win M&T-funded grants worth $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000.

Prospective accelerator participants must apply no later than Aug. 23 and meet the following: