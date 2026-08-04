USCIS can’t prevent voter registration drives for new citizens, MD judge rules

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Key takeaways: Judge Adam Abelson issues preliminary injunction against USCIS rule

League of Women Voters sued over voter registration restrictions

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must — at least for now — allow voter registration drives at ceremonies where immigrants are naturalized as citizens, a Maryland federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson issued a preliminary injunction blocking the agency’s rule preventing nonpartisan civic organizations from registering new citizens to vote while a lawsuit plays out.

“When people become naturalized as United States citizens, they are entitled, like any other U.S. citizen whether naturalized or U.S.-born, to exercise the right to vote,” Abelson’s 76-page opinion begins.

USCIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The League of Women Voters, the Campaign Legal Center and other groups sued after USCIS, which is under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, issued the rule in August 2025. The nonpartisan, grassroots organization argued that the rule violated the First Amendment, the Fifth Amendment and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The league said that after the policy was announced, it had to cancel hundreds of voter registration events nationwide. In 2024, the organization registered 15% of all new citizens to vote after naturalization ceremonies, according to a Monday news release.

“When people become American citizens, they should be welcomed into full participation in civic life, not met with new barriers,” League of Women Voters CEO Celina Stewart stated in the release.

Many naturalization ceremonies happen at federal court, but those ceremonies weren’t at issue; the case challenged “administrative” naturalization ceremonies at which a USCIS official or immigration judge issues the Oath of Allegiance to new citizens. The agency argued it could restrict speech in these “nonpublic forums.”

Abelson wrote that the government failed to show the ban was reasonable for its stated purpose, which it said was to “provide access to services for newly naturalized citizens.”

“Removing one of the avenues for newly naturalized citizens to receive access to voter registration services appears to be contradictory to, rather than in preservation of, the forum’s intended use,” the judge wrote.

Abelson ruled against the government, despite finding that the policy was not subject to strict scrutiny as a restriction on speech. He ruled that it was subject to a “reasonable” standard, which provides “substantially more leeway to government restrictions on speech.”

Still, he wrote, “Plaintiffs have made a very strong showing that they will prevail on the merits of their claim that the Ban is an unconstitutional restriction on their free speech rights.”