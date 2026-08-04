2 Wes Moore vetoes overridden by MD General Assembly; 3 maintained

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ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday overrode Gov. Wes Moore‘s vetoes on two bills: legislation to make divorce records more private and to increase regulations for freight trains.

In late May, Moore, a Democrat, issued veto letters for five bills that the legislature sent to his desk. The General Assembly, which convened a special session starting Monday, bypassed Moore, allowing those pieces of legislation to take effect.

Under the Maryland Constitution, bills passed during a regular legislative session that are vetoed by the governor must be taken up during the next time the legislature convenes if lawmakers intend to override him. A three-fifths vote is required from both chambers to do it.

That’s what happened to Moore’s veto of Senate Bill 426, which requires that public records requests for divorce applications, financial and settlement records and custody orders be denied under the Maryland Public Information Act. This exempts final decrees.

Under the legislation sponsored by Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III, D-Baltimore County, records custodians may allow these protected documents to be accessed if the person who requests them is a party of those proceedings or their attorney, or if the requesting individual has been authorized to inspect the records by court order.

In his May 22 veto letter, Moore wrote that there are already protective measures in place that shield personal information from public inspection and that judicial records are generally governed by the Maryland Rules on Access to Judicial Records rather than the Public Information Act. The governor argued that because the bill lacked clarity, it could lead to “interpretive challenges that could lead to larger constitutional questions.”

Moore’s veto was overridden unanimously in both chambers.

The General Assembly also overrode the governor’s veto of House Bill 862, which will prohibit freight trains that share the same corridor as high-speed passenger or commuter trains from operating in Maryland unless at least two crewmembers are aboard.

Under the bill sponsored by Del. Dana Stein, D-Baltimore County, railroad companies will be solely responsible for the actions of their employees who violated the provisions of the bill. First offenses will result in a $10,000 fine, and any subsequent offenses over the following three years will cost up to $25,000.

In another veto letter, Moore said a 2024 federal law established a final rule that created a two-person crew standard for freight operations and that the state-level policy would have been preempted.

Lawmakers voted to override at 99-30 in the House of Delegates and 33-11 in the Senate.

Three other vetoes didn’t get votes during the special session.

The legislature did not null Moore’s veto on Senate Bill 459, which would have mandated that half of the money budgeted for the state’s advertising to be directed to Maryland news organizations.

Sponsored by Sen. Jim Rosapepe, D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s, the legislation would not have applied to out-of-state advertising for tourism, employee recruitment or economic investment.

In the letter explaining why he issued a veto, Moore said the bill would significantly impair the state’s ability to communicate with residents via modern advertising channels, including digital platforms, streaming services, outdoor media and partnerships with major regional organizations. Additionally, he wrote that the bill could put the state at financial risk by investing in news outlets regardless of their “proven standards of accuracy, accountability, and return on investment.”

The General Assembly also declined to override the veto of House Bill 1151.

Sponsored by Del. Thomas Hutchinson, R-Lower Eastern Shore, the legislation would have required the state’s Medicaid program and the Maryland Health Care Commission to study the potential financial impact the state would bear for reimbursing hospice houses for room and board services provided to patients during the last six months of life.

Moore wrote that the state is preparing to forgo $2.7 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government because of the continued rollout of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

In addition, the legislators did not take up Senate Bill 448, which is the duplicate of a House bill Moore signed to issue $27 million in general obligation bonds to acquire, construct, improve or renovate public facilities and public works projects.