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Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

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Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

The United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

The United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

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WASHINGTON – and its unit sued the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to block an early review of licenses for eight ABC stations, arguing that the is trying to punish the network over its broadcast content.

President Donald Trump has ​repeatedly urged broadcasters ⁠to drop comedy or news programs he dislikes or which have been critical, and has pressed the on numerous occasions to revoke ABC’s licenses.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Disney said the FCC was seeking to coerce and retaliate against “a network that refuses to bow to the administration’s demands,” calling the agency’s actions an “extraordinary assault on .”

Trump has waged an aggressive series of attacks on the news media and the latest move follows a two-year-long battle between Trump and Disney. Last month, Trump again called for ABC stations to lose their licenses because the network refused to air a prime-time speech on elections.

The court case will pose a key test of the free speech rights of media outlets.

Disney and ABC asked the court to quickly issue a temporary restraining order halting the license renewal proceedings and preventing the FCC from scheduling a hearing. The company said the public comment period ended earlier this month and the FCC could act at any time.

The lawsuit alleges that the administration is violating the company’s free speech rights, saying that the FCC “is using its regulatory power to retaliate against (Disney and ABC) for programming and editorial decisions the administration dislikes.”

The FCC said the move stemmed from a year-long investigation into whether Disney’s diversity policies amounted to unlawful discrimination, an allegation the company denies.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued an order on Tuesday directing the company and the FCC to propose a schedule for considering the request for a temporary restraining order and told the agency to notify her if it moves to start the process of revoking the ABC licenses.

The White House did not immediately comment.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr ordered the reviews in April, even though the stations’ license renewals were not scheduled to be ​considered before October 2028. The FCC had not ordered an early review in more than 50 years before April.

Carr has repeatedly said he wants to enforce the FCC’s public interest obligation for broadcasters that use the public airwaves, which he says the FCC has failed to properly deploy for decades.

An FCC spokesperson said all broadcasters have a legal obligation to operate in the public interest and noted the agency’s ongoing investigation into Disney’s diversity practices. “Disney is obviously very concerned about the FCC’s proceeding,” the agency said. “The FCC will follow the facts and law wherever they lead.”

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said on Tuesday that “for months, the FCC has waged a campaign of censorship and control against Disney’s ABC stations, using the threat of broadcast license revocations to punish a company for speech this administration doesn’t like.”

The reviews were ordered a day after Trump urged ABC to fire late-night ​host Jimmy Kimmel.

Broadcast stations need FCC licenses to use public airwaves. While license revocations are ​extremely rare, critics say the ​threat of losing a license ⁠can pressure broadcasters and raise concerns about government interference in editorial and programming decisions. Networks have broad First Amendment protections over programming choices.

Trump called in November for the FCC to revoke ABC’s licenses after he criticized an ABC News correspondent for asking ⁠Saudi Arabia’s ​crown prince about the 2018 killing of a Washington Post columnist in ​a question the president described as “insubordinate.”

The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk show “The View,” which discusses U.S. politics, after saying it may be subject to federal ​rules requiring broadcasters to provide equal opportunities to political candidates. Disney noted that since February the program has not invited any political candidates to appear, citing the FCC’s “pressure campaign.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Susan Fenton, Mark Potter and Mark Porter.

This article has been updated.

Tags: Trump administration, free speech, disney, First Amendment/Media Law, first amendment, ABC, FCC, broadcasting

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