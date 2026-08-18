Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

Home >Law >

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

Megan O'Neill, a deputy attorney general for California, makes opening statements before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court over claims from 29 states in Oakland, California, on Aug. 18, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Vicki Behringer)

Megan O'Neill, a deputy attorney general for California, makes opening statements before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court over claims from 29 states in Oakland, California, on Aug. 18, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Vicki Behringer)

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • 29 U.S. states sue over child addiction claims
  • Meta faces potential penalties up to $1.4 trillion
  • California deputy attorney general accuses Meta of exploiting children
  • and Adam Mosseri expected to testify

Meta Platforms rejected accusations by U.S. states that it intentionally sought to addict children to its and platforms in pursuit of profit, at the start of a trial that could reshape some of the most popular apps on the planet.

A bipartisan group of 29 U.S. states is suing Meta, seeking potentially tens or hundreds of billions of dollars in penalties and changes to how Meta does business.

Four lead states — California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey — accuse Meta of designing Facebook and Instagram to hook young users, fueling anxiety, depression and even suicide, and misleading consumers about the platforms’ safety.

Jurors will hear claims by all 29 states that Meta violated federal law by improperly collecting and using personal data of children while they used its platforms.

Experts have said the trial in the Oakland, California, , which began with opening statements on Tuesday, is the biggest legal test yet of ‘s effects on young users.

Meta and other social media companies including Snap, TikTok parent ByteDance and YouTube parent Alphabet face thousands of lawsuits by states, municipalities, school districts and individuals over whether their products harm young users.

Megan O’Neill, a deputy attorney general for California, told the eight-person jury that Meta’s business model was to “hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public.”

“It worked especially well for kids,” O’Neill added. “Meta needed kids, and it needed to reassure the people who cared about those kids that the kids are safe.”

Meta’s lawyer, Paul Schmidt, acknowledged there was “no dispute” that some people face struggles from using social media.

But he said this did not rise to addiction, and that research showed no clear link between social media use by adolescents and a lack of well-being. Schmidt also said Meta and its co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, shared a desire to improve their services, not make them dangerous.

“They don’t believe they’re going to do well if people don’t like their service,” Schmidt said.

Judge could order changes to Facebook, Instagram

Jurors are expected to issue an advisory verdict, but U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will determine Meta’s liability.

If she finds Meta liable, Rogers could impose civil penalties and order changes to Facebook and Instagram.

Meta has said penalties could be as high as $1.4 trillion, close to the Menlo Park, California-based company’s market value.

Attorneys general have yet to specify penalties but said at a hearing last week the amount could be closer to $200 billion — equivalent to about three years of after-tax profit for Meta.

California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey also want Meta to overhaul Facebook and Instagram, including by eliminating likes and the infinite scroll that encourages views of new posts, and implementing age restrictions and time limits for younger users.

Zuckerberg and Instagram chief Adam Mosseri are expected to testify. The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.

Internal evidence presented

O’Neill said the states were not trying to put Meta, or social media, out of business.

“This case is not about whether social media has some benefits for some people. It does,” she said.

But she said Meta exploited children for its own benefit, researching how children’s brains work and react to online stimuli, and tracking every interaction that children had on its apps.

She showed jurors an internal email sent to Mosseri, which said “teen time spent” was the goal, and said Meta employees viewed Instagram as a “drug” and themselves as “pushers.”

“Meta found the younger a kid is when they start using the app, the better,” O’Neill said.

Schmidt acknowledged that employees might use “loose” language in private, but jurors would hear what the employee who called Instagram a drug then did to make it safer.

He also said Meta tries to develop tools to help struggling users, and flagged 1.4 million accounts over four years where it appeared users might be under 13.

Critics speak out

Some critics of Meta spoke outside the courthouse as the trial began.

Among them was Mary Rodee, who said her 15-year-old son Riley Basford was victimized by a predator on Facebook before he died by suicide in 2021.

“They call it spontaneous suicide,” she said. “I call it what it was, the predictable outcome of a system that protects corporations instead of children.”

The lawsuit began in 2023, two years after whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to a U.S. Senate committee that Meta knew its products were unsafe for children and knew how to fix the problem, but did nothing in favor of pursuing higher profits.

In March, a Los Angeles jury ordered Meta and Google to pay $6 million to a 20-year-old woman who said she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube as a child.

Earlier this month, a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay $567 million to address teenagers’ after that state’s attorney general called its platforms a public nuisance.

Tennessee is also in the midst of a trial against Meta, accusing it of disregarding internal research about Instagram’s negative effects on teenagers.

Reporting by Diana Novak Jones in Chicago and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Nia Williams and Matthew Lewis.

Tags: Meta, mark zuckerberg, facebook, Data Privacy Law, federal court, Social Media, mental health, instagram
Tags: Social Media, instagram, Data Privacy Law, facebook, federal court, mark zuckerberg, Meta, mental health

Related Content

Cloudforce logo

AI company chooses National Harbor for HQ expansion

Cloudforce, an artificial intelligence platform company, will be expanding its headquarters in Prince George’s […]

August 18, 2026

WashX Car Wash has opened a second Harford County location at 965 Middleton Road in Aberdeen. (WashX Car Wash)

Car wash opens in Harford County

WashX Car Wash has opened its second Harford County location in Aberdeen, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Ser […]

August 18, 2026

Pennsylvania-based GreatLIFE Golf has purchased River Run Golf Club in Berlin. (PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREATLIFE GOLF)

Golf club on MD Eastern Shore purchased by PA company

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based GreatLIFE Golf has purchased River Run Golf Club on Maryland's Eastern Shore […]

August 17, 2026

The Smyth Jewelers store in Timonium is shown in this file photo. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Jewelry store to open in Harford County

Smyth Jewelers is expected to open its fourth Maryland location in Harford County this fall, Trout Daniel & As […]

August 17, 2026

An Amazon box moves along a conveyor belt at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Amazon reinstates binding arbitration, bars class-action lawsuits

Amazon reinstated binding arbitration for its U.S. customers while also barring them from seeking class-action […]

August 17, 2026

Shipping containers are stacked at a terminal at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, March 10, 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo)

US court backs Trump’s power to close ‘de minimis’ tariff exemption

The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled in favor of President Donald Trump's 2025 decision to rescind a "d […]

August 17, 2026

Editors Picks

U.S. President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

2 Supreme Court decisions later, MD birthright citizenship case will continue

18/8/2026
A nurse readies a syringe during a free vaccination event for students and faculty at a Kentucky high school. The Maryland Department of Health announced that 10 Maryland FQHCs have joined the state's vaccine program for uninsured adults. (USA TODAY Network)

Measles vaccine exemption rates for kindergartners ‘concern’ MD supe[...]

18/8/2026
An 'Injured, hon?' ad for WGK Personal Injury Lawyers on the Old Town National Bank building at Fallsway and North Gay Street in downtown Baltimore.

Morgan State shooting victim files malpractice suit against MD law firm

17/8/2026
Maryland Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain speaks about a settlement between the state and the operators of a Woodberry broadcast tower sued over lead paint contamination. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

Baltimore joins ‘TV Hill’ broadcast tower lead paint suit

17/8/2026
From left, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Sen. Karen Lewis Young, Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, Del. Nicole Williams, Gov. Wes Moore, Liliana Ramirez, House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk and We Are Casa Executive Director George Escobar smile as the bill to ban 287(g) agreements in Maryland is signed. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Immigration law community weighs pros, cons of MD’s new ICE laws

14/8/2026

Commentary

More News

Megan O'Neill, a deputy attorney general for California, makes opening statements before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court over claims from 29 states in Oakland, California, on Aug. 18, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Vicki Behringer)

Meta rejects allegations it sought to hook children as landmark trial begins

18/8/2026
A view shows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security signage in New York City, July 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

US judge allows Trump to end thousands of Ethiopians’ deportation protecti[...]

18/8/2026
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent points to his badge during a traffic stop at the intersection of 28th Street and Pierce Parkway in Springfield, Oregon, on Nov. 19, 2025. (USA TODAY Network)

ICE proposes insurance plan to protect local officers making immigration arrests

18/8/2026
The United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Disney, ABC sue FCC over threats to broadcast licenses

18/8/2026
An Amazon box moves along a conveyor belt at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Amazon reinstates binding arbitration, bars class-action lawsuits

17/8/2026