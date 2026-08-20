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MD tax system down temporarily as billions of records move to cloud-based system

Modernization effort expected to be complete by Sept. 1

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MD tax system down temporarily as billions of records move to cloud-based system

Brooke Lierman, comptroller of Maryland, speaks at a recent Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis. (Robert Stewart/Capital News Service)

Brooke Lierman, comptroller of Maryland, speaks at a Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis. (Robert Stewart/Capital News Service file)

MD tax system down temporarily as billions of records move to cloud-based system

Modernization effort expected to be complete by Sept. 1

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Maryland’s tax administration system is getting an update.

Comptroller on Wednesday announced the current system, which dates back to when she was a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, will move from a mainframe to the cloud. Her office’s systems will be down for the next two weeks while the transfer happens.

” I just want to give a shout out to our team, Team Comptroller,” Lierman said at the close of the meeting. “They’ve worked for years towards this moment. A shout out to Marylanders for bearing with us for the next two weeks. Our systems will be down. It just simply takes that long to get data from one place to another.”

The current system was installed three-decades ago and runs on the a mainframe and a computing language known as COBOL. The business computing language was invented in 1959 — the same year Goldstein took over as comptroller.

Under Goldstein, Maryland was the first state to move to a computerized tax collection and processing system, according to the Maryland State Archives.

The current system was installed in 1995 — roughly three years before Goldstein died in office in July 1998, ending his 10-term tenure.

On Wednesday, the office started the process of moving over to a new cloud-based system.

“So, 30 years ago, I was a student at Walt Whitman High School, and Louis Goldstein was our comptroller — I am pretty sure I did not know that Maryland had a comptroller when I was in high school — but they were very busy in the office of the comptroller moving all of our paper tax records into a new mainframe system whose acronym is SMART, and there they have lived on that mainframe system in COBOL for the past 30 years,” Lierman said.

“Starting today, we began moving 4 billion records from that mainframe through fiber into our new cloud-based modern tax system,” she said.

The move is expected to be completed by Sept, 1 when the state’s chief tax collector launches Maryland Tax Connect for individual taxpayers, Lierman said.

Bryan Sears covers the governor and General Assembly, state politics and transportation for Maryland Matters.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags: maryland comptroller, Taxes, Taxation Law, Brooke Lierman, Board of Public Works

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Tags: maryland comptroller, Taxation Law, Board of Public Works, Brooke Lierman, Taxes

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