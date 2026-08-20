Montgomery County real estate firm acquires VA building portfolio for $77.5M

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Finmarc Management Inc., a commercial real estate investment and management firm based in Bethesda, announced Wednesday that it purchased Highline at Greensboro, a two-building portfolio in Northern Virginia, for $77.5 million.

Located at 8401 and 8405 Greensboro Drive in the McLean-Tysons area, the twin 10-story office towers are composed of roughly 460,000 square feet of commercial office space. The buildings were 70 percent leased and occupied at the time of the sales transaction, according to a release.

Finmarc acquired the property from CIM Group.

Some of Highline at Greensboro’s amenities include a 65-person conference center with a business lounge and café, spec suites, a fitness center, golf simulator, day care facility and parking garage built to accommodate about 1,300 vehicles.

“Highline at Greensboro are institutional-quality buildings with investment grade tenants. Finmarc’s internal capital allows it to react quickly and enables the company to complete new tenant lease transactions to take the two buildings to full occupancy,” Finmarc executive Neil Markus said in a release.

“We remain buyers of office buildings and other assets in the greater DMV market, especially Northern Virginia because of our continued confidence in the regional market fundamentals, driven by the presence of a highly-diverse range of industries, the robust economic tentacles provided by the federal government, and a highly-skilled labor force.”

The property is within walking distance of The Boro, which is anchored by Whole Foods Market and features various restaurants, including CIRCA at The Boro, Fish Taco, North Italia and Starbucks Coffee. Highline at Greensboro also sits relatively close to the Spring Hill Metro station, is about 15 minutes from Dulles International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Washington, D.C.

Finmarc, who has completed three sales transactions in the past six weeks, will be selling additional property soon, according to Markus.

“Additionally, we are in the process of selling additional assets in the next two to three months that will enable us to acquire an additional $250 to $300 million of assets by reinvesting the harvested proceeds,” he added.