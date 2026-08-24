More records on cooperating witnesses would be sealed in MD under proposed order

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Key takeaways: Maryland federal judges propose standing order on cooperators

All sentencing memorandums and plea agreements would be accompanied by a sealed supplement

Part of every plea hearing and sentencing hearing would be sealed from public

Unsealed portions could not refer to cooperation

Public comments due by Oct. 19 on proposed order

Some information about government cooperators in criminal cases would be kept secret under a standing order proposed by Maryland’s federal judges.

The standing order attempts to protect criminal defendants from threats or acts of violence for helping the government prosecute other cases but could face opposition on First Amendment grounds for restricting the public’s access to court records.

Under the rule proposed Thursday, all sentencing memorandums and plea agreements would be accompanied by a sealed supplement, and part of every plea hearing and sentencing hearing would be sealed from the public. The unsealed portions of those documents could not refer to cooperation with the government.

The sealed supplements and hearings are required even if the defendant is not cooperating with the government and the case contains no confidential information. The supplements would be sealed automatically and would not require motions to seal.

“Public exposure of a person’s cooperation with the government creates a significant risk of danger to the person and their family,” the proposed order states. “The Court finds there is a compelling government interest in protecting cooperators and their families from harm.”

The proposed order would codify and expand a current rule. For several years, the court has required that every plea agreement include a sealed supplement and that every guilty plea hearing or sentencing hearing include a sealed portion, whether or not the defendant is cooperating with the government.

The proposed standing order expands that rule to include sentencing memorandums.

In a brief statement, the court said it has the “inherent judicial authority” to issue the order, but it will seek comments due to the “significant public importance” of a proposed restriction on access to court records. Comments must be submitted by Oct. 19 to [email protected].

The order would take effect on or about Dec. 7.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Maryland stopped the U.S. Department of Justice from immediately detaining and deporting a man who testified against reported gang members, calling the administration’s intent “akin to a death sentence.”

The proposed order states, “There is no less drastic alternative to this narrowly tailored sealing; a cooperator’s identity and the extent of their cooperation cannot be protected without it.”

This would be the court’s fourth standing order of 2026. Issued earlier this month, the most recent one cautions attorneys on the misuse of generative artificial intelligence tools, stating that they are subject to sanctions if they fail to confirm the veracity of their citations. The other two, issued in April and May, tweak requirements related to the conditions of probation and supervised release.