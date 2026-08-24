Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen opens in Gaithersburg

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Montgomery County‘s dining scene has welcomed one of its newest eateries in Gaithersburg.

Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen opened its doors Monday at the Rio Lakefront shopping and lifestyle center, marking the restaurant‘s first Maryland location. With another site in Naples, Florida that opened in 2018, local patrons can find the Gaithersburg Kareem’s at 212 Boardwalk Place.

Rooted in Lebanese tradition, culture and cuisine, the restaurant’s menu features a variety of dishes that reflect the family recipes and traditions of owner Rachid Eido, including Lamb Mouzat, Farrouj, handmade mezze, shawarma, freshly baked breads and more.

Acknowledging the state’s seafood tradition, Kareem’s is looking to include Maryland crab hummus on its menu, according to a release.

“Every dish carries something my family taught me,” Rachid said according to a release. “When people ask what makes this place special, that’s really the answer — everything is rooted in family values.”

Kareem’s official ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. The event will include food tastings, restaurant tours and an opportunity to meet the family behind the restaurant.

(Yussy El-Hibri)