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Law firm Kollman, Saucier & Jackson relocates to Hunt Valley

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Law firm Kollman, Saucier & Jackson relocates to Hunt Valley

Executive Plaza is a 550,000-square-foot, mixed-use business community located at 11350 McCormick Road in Hunt Valley. (Photo courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)

Executive Plaza is a 550,000-square-foot, mixed-use business community located at 11350 McCormick Road in Hunt Valley. (Photo courtesy of Continental Realty Corp.)

Law firm Kollman, Saucier & Jackson relocates to Hunt Valley

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Boutique Kollman, Saucier & Jackson, P.A. has moved its corporate offices from Towson to nearby in , Baltimore-area firm announced Monday.

The is part of an effort “to establish comfortable and efficient real estate setting in anticipation of expected expansion of the practice in the coming years,” said Vince Jackson, president of the law firm.

Executive Plaza, a four-building, 550,000-square-foot mixed-use business community located at 11350 McCormick Road, features a variety of business and personal amenities, including a deli, fitness center, conference rooms, post office, hair salon, convenience store, storage space, garage parking and a car detailing provider.

According to a release, Kollman, Saucier & Jackson signed a lease with Hill Management Services for roughly 1,500 square feet of space. The firm now occupies Executive Plaza 3. 

Founded by Frank Kollman in 1988, Kollman, Saucier & Jackson specializes in legal representation and offering practical counsel to businesses, government institutions and contractors. The firm’s practice is heavily rooted in management-side labor and employment law, commercial law and complex civil litigation.

“Our practice is busy, and we expect to add attorneys as our client base continues to grow. Executive Plaza offered the accessibility, parking, and overall professional environment we were looking for,” Jackson said, adding that the new location’s proximity to Interstate 83 along with free parking bring much-needed convenience for the firm’s employees and clients. 

“The on-site amenities were another significant draw,” he continued. “Our team can access a wide range of services with just an elevator ride, and the atmosphere is consistent with the first-class experience we want to provide our clients.”

Similarly, law firm Timothy A. Dachille and Associates announced plans to relocate to the Executive Plaza complex from downtown Baltimore after signing a lease with Hill Management Services for 6,522 square feet of space.

Tags: hill management services inc., hunt valley, Real Estate, relocation, law firm, executive plaza

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Tags: executive plaza, hill management services inc., law firm, Real Estate, hunt valley, relocation

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