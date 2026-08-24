MD AG releasing findings on police-restraint deaths under medical examiner from George Floyd case

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The Maryland attorney general‘s office has begun releasing its findings on deaths in police restraint after Gov. Wes Moore ordered it to reexamine some rulings made by a medical examiner who testified in the George Floyd case.

The office said Friday that in the 2010 death of Mary Croker, there was insufficient information to warrant opening her case for further investigation.

In a May 2025 gubernatorial executive order, Attorney General Anthony Brown, in consultation with local state’s attorneys, was called to review 41 cases in which a person died during or shortly after being restrained by the police from 2003 through 2019.

Dr. David Fowler was Maryland’s chief medical examiner during that period. A defense witness for Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering Floyd in 2021, Fowler said Floyd’s death should have been classified as “undetermined,” despite video evidence showing that Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

The governor’s order followed an audit of in-custody, restraint-related deaths under Fowler’s tenure conducted by Brown’s office in partnership with the Moore administration, the medical examiner’s office and a team of independent medical examiners, forensic pathologists and social scientists.

According to a May 2025 news release from Brown’s office, that team found 87 deaths among over 1,300 investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that occurred during or after police restraint.

A group of 12 independent forensic pathologists placed in groups of three — each of whom were initially blinded to the race of each decedent and the original determination of death — unanimously determined that 36 of the 87 deaths should have been ruled as homicides. In an additional five cases, two of three forensic pathologists in a group deemed that the deaths should have been ruled homicides.

The classification of an individual’s manner of death is not a legal ruling, nor does it establish criminal intent or criminal culpability, per the National Association of Medical Examiners.

“Our audit’s findings exposed profound failures that denied families the true picture of what happened to their loved ones and weakened public trust in our institutions,” Brown, a Democrat, said in a May 2025 statement.

On Friday, the attorney general’s office released a ruling for the July 16, 2010, death of Croker, a 41-year-old white woman who died after being restrained by Baltimore County Police.

According to a release, Croker was approached by an officer after a call was placed regarding a woman stealing property from a vehicle near Eastern Boulevard and Hawthorn Road in Middle River. Croker allegedly walked away from the police when they attempted to question her and did not comply when asked to sit down, leading the officer to grab her. Both fell to the ground, and a struggle reportedly ensued.

Civilians assisted the officer in restraining Croker until more police arrived.

Backup officers then handcuffed her and picked her up from the ground. She continued to resist arrest, leading the police to place her back on the ground on her stomach, according to officials. Croker stopped breathing, and officers performed CPR until emergency medical services arrived. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On July 17, 2010, the medical examiner’s office ruled her manner of death as “undetermined.” That September, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to pursue criminal charges for actions leading up to her death.

A review of Croker’s investigative file after Moore’s executive order found insufficient evidence to prove criminal culpability beyond a reasonable doubt in concurrence with the state’s attorney’s office.

Croker’s family will be provided an opportunity to review materials in their investigative file, Friday’s news release reads.

Findings are to be released on a case-by-case basis, according to a July news release from the attorney general’s office.

Brown’s office said family members and their attorneys would be sent a letter detailing the preliminary results and provided 30 days to submit additional information or materials they believe might be relevant to determine potential criminal liability, which the office would review.

The office will then make a final determination and notify the decedent’s family prior to publicizing its findings. It is unclear if Brown’s office is currently in the process of notifying other families. A request for comment from The Daily Record did not receive an immediate response.

The Independent Investigations Division under Brown is responsible for probing fatal and near-fatal encounters with Maryland’s police. The division has only brought charges twice since it gained the ability to do so in 2023.

This story has been updated.