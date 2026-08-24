Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court lifts judicial hurdle to Trump’s mail-in ballot curbs

Home >Politics > Elections >

Supreme Court lifts judicial hurdle to Trump’s mail-in ballot curbs

A ballot drop box outside a public library, ahead of the midterm primary election, in Boston on Aug. 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

A ballot drop box outside a public library, ahead of the midterm primary election, in Boston on Aug. 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Supreme Court lifts judicial hurdle to Trump’s mail-in ballot curbs

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Supreme Court lifts injunction on ‘s mail-in ballot order
  • emergency request granted by court
  • Judge Indira Talwani initially blocked the
  • Trump’s order targets mail-in ballot eligibility and postal delivery

The on Monday lifted a judicial decision blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing his executive order to restrict the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm that will decide ‌control of – though another remains.

The justices granted a Justice Department emergency request to put on hold an injunction that Boston-based U.S. Judge Indira Talwani’s imposed in June preventing the Republican president from proceeding with his directive in a coalition of 23 mostly Democratic-governed states and Washington, D.C. that had sued to stop it.

The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. The three liberal justices dissented from the decision.

The Supreme Court’s action leaves open the door to the states suing again in the coming months as the midterm contest approaches.

Trump’s executive order, issued in March, directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile and ​transmit to the states a list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote in each state, and the Justice Department to prioritize investigating and prosecuting state and local election ​officials who issue ballots to people deemed “not eligible” to vote in federal elections.

It also required the U.S. to ​deliver ballots only to voters on ⁠each state’s approved mail-in ballot list. The Postal Service recently moved to implement Trump’s directive.

Trump has vowed to end the use of mail-in ballots nationwide before the midterms, and has long cast doubt on the security of such ballots, although evidence of voter fraud is rare.

Republicans are seeking to retain control of Congress in the hotly contested midterms. Restricting mail-in ballots would stand to disproportionately benefit Republicans given that Democratic voters traditionally have been more likely to use mail-in ballots than Republican voters.

In June, Talwani ruled that the president lacked the authority to order changes in how states administer federal elections, noting that under the , states have the role of determining voter-eligibility requirements. The judge also noted that federal agencies lack the ability to compile accurate citizen lists for each state.

The Justice Department had said the lawsuit challenging Trump’s directive was premature and that the states did not have the required legal standing at this stage to sue. The agencies have not yet taken any concrete actions that impact the states and so any harm they allege is speculative, the administration said.

The states contend that their claims are not hypothetical and that the administration’s “rushed effort to change the rules of mail voting on the eve of the November midterms risks disenfranchising a substantial number of voters.”

The judge rejected the administration’s arguments, finding that the suit was not filed too soon and that the states had legal standing because they would face election administration disruption, compliance costs and a credible threat of criminal prosecution.

Trump’s executive order is part of his wider efforts to make fundamental changes in U.S. elections. Trump, who has made false claims of widespread fraud in U.S. elections including his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden, has pressed the Republican-controlled Congress to pass a contentious package of voting restrictions called the SAVE America Act.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; editing by Will Dunham.

Tags: Congress, U.S. Supreme Court, executive order, postal service, Justice Department, Trump, Elections, u.s. constitution, mail-in voting, Elections Law

Related Articles

Tags: Trump, Elections Law, U.S. Supreme Court, executive order, Congress, postal service, Justice Department, Elections, u.s. constitution, mail-in voting

Related Articles

Related Content

Maryland campaign finance reports.

In MD courthouse elections, incumbents fundraised large amounts from staff

A Daily Record investigation found that in Maryland’s 2026 primaries, incumbents in local courthouse races rec […]

August 21, 2026

new MD proposed map

Judge rejects request to move MD redistricting lawsuit from Dorchester County

A Dorchester County judge rejected a request to move a lawsuit challenging the state’s proposed new redistrict […]

August 21, 2026

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

MD redistricting lawsuit unsealed; hearing scheduled for later this month

A lawsuit challenging Maryland's redistricting effort has been unsealed after being hidden from public view fo […]

August 12, 2026

Anne Arundel County Circuit Courthouse. (The Daily Record file/Bryan P. Sears)

MD redistricting case has been sealed for days; Republicans add another

A lawsuit challenging Maryland's redistricting ballot question has been hidden from the public view since it w […]

August 11, 2026

IMG_8918

MD Republicans sue Moore, elections officials over redistricting ballot question

Republican officials filed a lawsuit in an effort to prevent the congressional redistricting referendum that M […]

August 7, 2026

IMG_8912

Redistricting referendum passes in MD House, Senate

The Maryland House of Delegates and Senate approved a question for the November ballot to clarify in the state […]

August 4, 2026

Editors Picks

First-year students arrive at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law on the first day of classes in August 2013. This year’s incoming class is expected to be around 200 students. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

AI creates gray area for MD law schools, students

25/8/2026
Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team training with the Maryland Army National Guard, Baltimore County Police and Fire Department. The MD-HART have developed standard operating procedures and guidelines for helicopter hoist/rescue operations with fire department helicopter rescue technicians and police personnel, who are deployed from helicopters.

MD AG releasing findings on police-restraint deaths under medical examiner from [...]

24/8/2026
gavel

More records on cooperating witnesses would be sealed in MD under proposed order

24/8/2026
Leading Women logo

‘Redefining leadership’: Learn about the 2026 Leading Women

24/8/2026
Screenshot of the Maryland Online Resolution, or MDOR, platform from the Maryland Judiciary.

MD Judiciary pilots online dispute resolution, but future unclear

24/8/2026

Commentary

More News

U.S. flag, mock passport, 100 dollar banknote and H-1B visa application form are seen in this illustration taken September 26, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Trump administration moves to impose $100K fee for H-1B worker visas

24/8/2026
A ballot drop box outside a public library, ahead of the midterm primary election, in Boston on Aug. 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Supreme Court lifts judicial hurdle to Trump’s mail-in ballot curbs

24/8/2026
A man leaves the U.S. headquarters of the social media company TikTok in Culver City, California, on Jan. 17, 2025. (REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo)

TikTok agrees to $400M children’s privacy settlement

24/8/2026
Ed Martin last year, when he was the interim U.S. attorney for D.C. (Craig Hudson/For the Washington Post)

Ed Martin leaving DOJ after tumultuous tenure that alienated colleagues

24/8/2026
Parts of a ghost gun kit are on display at an event held by President Joe Biden to announce measures to fight ghost gun crime, at the White House in Washington on April 11, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

US appeals court throws out California, Giffords ‘ghost guns’ challe[...]

24/8/2026