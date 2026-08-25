Measles outbreaks declared in 3 MD counties

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The Maryland Department of Health has declared an outbreak of measles in St. Mary’s, Carroll and Cecil counties, state officials announced Monday. The agency also identified and is investigating 14 new confirmed cases in unvaccinated Maryland residents.

Among the confirmed measles cases, MDH officials have identified no public exposures – nor is there evidence showing widespread community transmission with most cases occurring within household contacts.

Working alongside local health departments, MDH plans to promote vaccination opportunities in the affected areas. The outbreak announcement comes as recently released federal data revealed a higher rate of measles vaccination exemptions in kindergartners has the state superintendent concerned.

“Measles is highly contagious and we are actively working with healthcare professionals and local health departments to support impacted communities, respond to cases and mitigate further spread,” MDH Secretary Meena Seshamani said in a release.

“The overall risk remains low if you are fully vaccinated. We ask that Marylanders join us in our effort to help keep our youngest safe and protect those who are most at risk. Checking your vaccination status and getting vaccinated if you are not up-to-date is the simplest and most effective way to do that.”

Of the 31 confirmed measles cases in Maryland this year (as of Aug. 24), unvaccinated residents account for 27 cases since July 15, identified in St. Mary’s (13), Carroll (8), Cecil (5) and Charles (1) counties, a release says.

The four other cases confirmed prior to July 15 were in Anne Arundel (2), Baltimore (1) and Prince George’s (1) counties, state health officials said. MDH will not provide additional information about the affected individuals to protect their privacy.

Citing guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, health officials recommend adults to have at least one documented dose of MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine) and two for some who are at higher risk or may not have evidence of immunity. Marylanders may check their immunization status by contacting their healthcare provider or securely requesting records online through My Immunization Record.

MDH lists details about upcoming vaccine clinics across the state, linking to websites of the respective health departments from Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions. Accordingly, the CDC and World Health Organization websites itemize information about outbreaks and have guidance for out-of-state travelers.