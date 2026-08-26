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Frederick-area bank to expand with Mt. Airy branch

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Frederick-area bank to expand with Mt. Airy branch

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Woodsboro Bank’s headquarters in Woodsboro, Md. (Courtesy of Woodsboro Bank)

Frederick-area bank to expand with Mt. Airy branch

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Woodsboro Bank, a financial institution based in County, announced plans to open a new full-service branch in Mt. Airy in early 2027.

Located at 505 E. Ridgeville Blvd., the new location features a community room designated for local events that bring area residents together. With branch locations throughout Frederick County, aims to serve individuals, families and businesses with a full suite of consumer and commercial financial products. 

The company said the reflects the ‘s commitment to a town where the bank already has active clients, relationships and employees. 

“At Woodsboro Bank, community is our business, and we are excited to extend the reach of our impact by helping the residents and business owners of Mt. Airy achieve their goals,” Woodsboro Bank President and CEO Rich Ohnmacht said according to a release.

“Communities thrive when families and local businesses have a committed financial partner working alongside them, so we are excited to bring our relationship-first model, fast local answers, and personalized service directly to Mt. Airy.”

According to a release, Woodsboro Bank’s Chris Clemons, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Morrison and Tanya Miller will serve in leadership roles at the Mt. Airy branch.

“Mt. Airy is a community that is near and dear to my heart,” Miller said. “The people there thrive on connection, compassion, and supporting one another—values that Woodsboro Bank lives by every day. I am excited to welcome both new and familiar faces into the branch.”

Tags: Woodsboro Bank, expansion, bank, frederick
Tags: bank, Woodsboro Bank, expansion, frederick

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