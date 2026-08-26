Key Bridge collapse: Most claims by Baltimore City, County dismissed

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Key takeaways: Judge James Bredar limits liability in Key Bridge collapse litigation

Baltimore City can claim damage to water main under Potomac River

Baltimore County may sue for damage to waterways and shoreline

Economic loss claims by businesses and individuals dismissed

A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed the lawsuit over the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, denying most claims brought by Baltimore City, Baltimore County and others.

Maryland U.S. District Court Senior Judge James K. Bredar ruled that the owner and operator of the Dali, the container ship that fatally struck the bridge two years ago, are only liable for damage directly caused by the crash, not for the economic impacts that followed.

Baltimore City may only pursue claims for damage to a water main that follows the bridge’s path under the Potomac River, Bredar ruled, and the county can only sue over damage to county-owned waterways and shoreline. Claims by the owners of property on the ship may proceed, but businesses and individuals affected by disruptions at the Port of Baltimore may not.

The ruling dramatically shrinks the scope of the lawsuit, leaving much less to be litigated after numerous parties — including the families of the six deceased workers, the state of Maryland and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. — settled in recent months with Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Philadelphia dismissed Synergy’s and Grace Ocean’s lawsuit against Hyundai Heavy Industries, the ship’s manufacturer.

Criminal charges remain.

The ruling is a significant win for Synergy and Grace Ocean, which argued their liability should be limited to about $44 million due to an 1851 law and a century-old U.S. Supreme Court opinion.

It means the two local governments — which argued the March 2024 crash cost them tax revenue, forced more frequent road repairs and caused other economic harms — will not be able to win enormous settlements like the $2.25 billion agreement with the state.

A lawyer for Synergy and Grace Ocean did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore City Law Department said, “We are pleased that the court recognized the viability of our claim for the significant damage to our water main and are considering our legal options as to our remaining claims.”

Dakarai Turner, press secretary for Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, declined to comment beyond saying the county is reviewing the decision.

Looming over the case was the Supreme Court’s 1927 ruling on maritime law in Robins Dry Dock & Repair Co. v. Flint. That case established that to win damages for economic loss, claimants must show that their property was physically damaged; a ship’s manufacturer, owner and operator are not liable for the subsequent economic effects.

Bredar ruled that the city had adequately alleged that the 72-inch, city-owned water main below the river was damaged and that the county may be able to prove it has a “proprietary interest” in damaged waterways.

“(T)he Robins rule is animated by policy concerns over the potential for boundless, indirect damage claims arising from maritime negligence and addresses those concerns by imposing a bar to recover for remote, purely economic harm, not flowing from damage to person or property,” Bredar wrote.

“In the final reckoning,” he stated in his conclusion, “Petitioners’ assertion that Robins would be transformative has borne out.”