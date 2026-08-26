Moore rails against ‘mass deportation’ ICE operation in MD, VA

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Key takeaways: ICE says it arrested 1,328 “illegal alien offenders” over two weeks

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin supports operation’s focus on dangerous criminals

Gov. Wes Moore objects to deportations without notification to state officials

Rep. Andy Harris backs enforcement operation

“Operation Safe Community – Washington, D.C.,” a two-week U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Maryland and Virginia, has drawn the ire of Gov. Wes Moore.

The two-week immigration enforcement operation resulted in “the arrests of 1,328 illegal alien offenders” between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“The brave men and women of ICE are hard at work every single day getting these dangerous illegal aliens out of our country. Over the course of just two weeks in Virginia and Maryland, they arrested sexual assailants, kidnappers, drunk drivers, robbers, and gang members,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “While sanctuary politicians in Virginia and Maryland keep putting the needs of illegal aliens over the safety of the American people, the Trump Administration will always put American citizens first. By arresting and removing illegal aliens from our communities, we will make America safe again.”

While much of the operation was focused on arresting illegal alien offenders in the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, ICE officers conducted targeted immigration enforcement actions throughout the entirety of the two states.

Moore objects to ‘mass deportation‘ operation

Moore released the following statement after DHS officials announced the mass deportation operations in Maryland, “without notifying state officials”:

“Public safety is my top priority, and Marylanders know I have neither patience nor tolerance for violent criminals. When federal law enforcement takes violent offenders off our streets and lawfully removes them from our country, that makes our communities safer. Maryland will continue working with our federal partners to do exactly that.

“But ICE’s own numbers tell a very different story. According to them, a mere fraction of the more than 1,300 people they arrested in the past two weeks had ever been convicted of or charged with any crimes. We’ve seen frightening footage of older women being taken from their apartment buildings, workers chased in residential neighborhoods, parents separated from American children – and we are deeply concerned by reports that an individual suffered a broken neck during an ICE arrest.

“These actions also undermine our economy. I’ve heard firsthand from business leaders across the state that these immigration policies are taking legal workers out of our nursing homes, scaring farmworkers from showing up to work, and making the cost of everything from groceries to delivery services higher.

“We do not have to choose between holding violent offenders accountable and protecting the constitutional rights and basic dignity of our neighbors. In Maryland, we will continue to do both.”

Rep. Andy Harris voices support for ‘Operation Safe Community’

On his X account, Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing the 1st District, voiced his support for the operation.

“This is what enforcing our immigration laws looks like. ICE is removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens while Governor Moore continues to stand by sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities and put Maryland communities at risk.”

Reporting by Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.