Baltimore-area food company acquires Vermont market

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Chesapeake Fine Food Group LLC, a gourmet food company based in Owings Mills, announced it acquired Harrington’s of Vermont, a purveyor of gourmet smoked hams and meats.

The acquisition expands Chesapeake Fine Food Group’s gourmet food portfolio. The business is the parent company of Mackenzie Limited and Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes and More.

Harrington’s, a staple in the Burlington, Vermont, area for more than 150 years, built its reputation on time-honored smokehouse techniques and an “uncompromising sourcing standard,” according to a release.

“Harrington’s has spent decades perfecting the art of small-batch smoking and building trust with customers who expect nothing but the best. The ham and bacon Harrington’s customers have loved for more than a century will remain the same,” Chesapeake Fine Food Group President Laura McManus said in a release.

“We are honored to become stewards of this legacy, committed to protecting the recipes and craftsmanship that make Harrington’s products so special.”

In addition, the acquisition enables Harrington’s to expand distribution on a national scale while maintaining the recipes, sourcing integrity and small-batch practices it has used to build a sustainable customer base.

“Harrington’s has always been about doing things the right way. I’m grateful it’s now in hands that understand what that means and have the resources to take it forward,” Harrington’s President R.B. Klinkenberg said.

Chesapeake Fine Foods Group didn’t acquire the New England brand to transform it, according to McManus.

“We’re becoming stewards of an amazing legacy,” McManus continued.

“Just as Mackenzie Limited’s prepared foods and Chesapeake Bay’s crab cakes and seafoods continue to be made with the same high standard customers have always expected, Harrington’s will remain unmistakably Harrington’s.”