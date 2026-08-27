Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore-area food company acquires Vermont market

Home >Business >

Baltimore-area food company acquires Vermont market

Baltimore-area food company acquires Vermont market

Listen to this article
Chesapeake Fine Food
(Courtesy of Chesapeake Fine )

Chesapeake Fine Food Group LLC, a gourmet food company based in , announced it acquired Harrington’s of , a purveyor of gourmet smoked hams and meats.

The expands Chesapeake Fine Food Group’s gourmet food portfolio. The business is the parent company of Mackenzie Limited and Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes and More. 

Harrington’s, a staple in the Burlington, Vermont, area for more than 150 years, built its reputation on time-honored smokehouse techniques and an “uncompromising sourcing standard,” according to a release. 

“Harrington’s has spent decades perfecting the art of small-batch smoking and building trust with customers who expect nothing but the best. The ham and bacon Harrington’s customers have loved for more than a century will remain the same,” Chesapeake Fine Food Group President Laura McManus said in a release. 

“We are honored to become stewards of this legacy, committed to protecting the recipes and craftsmanship that make Harrington’s products so special.”

In addition, the acquisition enables Harrington’s to expand distribution on a national scale while maintaining the recipes, sourcing integrity and small-batch practices it has used to build a sustainable customer base. 

“Harrington’s has always been about doing things the right way. I’m grateful it’s now in hands that understand what that means and have the resources to take it forward,” Harrington’s President R.B. Klinkenberg said.

Chesapeake Fine Foods Group didn’t acquire the brand to transform it, according to McManus. 

“We’re becoming stewards of an amazing legacy,” McManus continued. 

“Just as Mackenzie Limited’s prepared foods and Chesapeake Bay’s crab cakes and seafoods continue to be made with the same high standard customers have always expected, Harrington’s will remain unmistakably Harrington’s.”

Tags: vermont, acquisition, Real Estate, mergers and acquisitions, new england, owings mills, food, Baltimore County
Tags: Baltimore County, mergers and acquisitions, vermont, new england, acquisition, owings mills, Real Estate, food

Related Content

A Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, on July 11, 2023. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Court approves Bank of America’s $72.5M settlement with Epstein accusers

A federal judge said he would approve Bank of America's $72.5 million class-action settlement with women who a […]

August 27, 2026

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris on June 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X challenging NY hate speech law

A judge dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk's X seeking to void a New York state law requiring social media compa […]

August 27, 2026

A woman shops for fruit in a store in New York City on Feb. 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Inflation remains sticky in July; Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 1.5%

Annual U.S. inflation unexpectedly held steady in July well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the 65th […]

August 26, 2026

Woodsboro Bank_Woodsboro, MD

Frederick-area bank to expand with Mt. Airy branch

Woodsboro Bank, a financial institution based in Frederick County, announced plans to open a new branch in Mt. […]

August 26, 2026

In this courtroom sketch, witness Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, is questioned by states' lawyer Jason Slothouber before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court in Oakland, California, on Aug. 25, 2026. (REUTERS/Vicki Behringer)

MD to net up to $327M from $16.68B Meta settlement over social media harms to…

Meta agreed to pay up to $16.68 billion and make major changes to Facebook and Instagram to resolve claims tha […]

August 26, 2026

Under Armour Performance Center logo on podium at Under Armour Performance Center. (Lexi Thompson/Imagn Images)

Ravens, Under Armour announce 10-year partnership extension

The Ravens and Under Armour have agreed to a 10-year extension of their longstanding partnership, expanding a […]

August 25, 2026

Editors Picks

The Office of the Public Defender in Baltimore City. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

MD public defender’s office didn’t comply with $623K youth justice g[...]

27/8/2026
Screenshot 2026-08-27 160420

AI benefits, pitfalls in legal industry discussed in Daily Record webinar

27/8/2026
The Maryland Transportation Authority named its next chief of police, it announced Aug. 27, 2026. (The Daily Record file photo)

MDTA names new chief of police

27/8/2026
The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration)

How are MD attorneys using AI in practices?

27/8/2026
Salvage crews remove debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Fort McHenry channel on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Bobby Petty, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District)

Key Bridge collapse: Most claims by Baltimore City, County dismissed

26/8/2026

Commentary

More News

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Trump administration’s pay cuts for migrant farmworkers ruled illegal

27/8/2026
A Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, on July 11, 2023. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Court approves Bank of America’s $72.5M settlement with Epstein accusers

27/8/2026
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris on June 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X challenging NY hate speech law

27/8/2026
A woman shops for fruit in a store in New York City on Feb. 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Inflation remains sticky in July; Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 1.5%

26/8/2026
President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. The rioters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Lawyers gear up as Trump administration threatens election officials with arrest

26/8/2026