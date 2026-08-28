As AI hallucinations hit court filings, new tech tools aim to keep lawyers out of trouble

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Artificial intelligence promises lawyers greater efficiency through faster research and quicker drafts. However, it also provides attorneys with something they never asked for: fake cases that look real.

Maryland lawyers have already encountered the problem. Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher ordered two partners at Severna Park law firm Quinn Patton to explain what she described as “rampant citation issues” in several briefs containing inaccurate case quotations. The attorneys said their firm had used a closed AI system to edit briefs based on cases they had researched in Westlaw, but the tool introduced errors during the editing process. The firm subsequently stopped using the AI tool to edit documents containing case citations.

As courts across the country continue to sanction attorneys for submitting AI-generated briefs containing nonexistent citations, a new corner of the legal technology industry has emerged — companies building tools designed to catch hallucinated cases before they reach a judge.

These verification platforms scan legal briefs, motions and memoranda, checking citations and flagging cases that may have been invented, misstated or misused. The companies behind them say their goal is not to replace lawyers but to provide a safeguard as generative AI becomes a routine part of legal practice.

The problem: AI’s legal accuracy gap

Artificial intelligence can draft a legal argument in seconds. But as attorneys have discovered, it can also invent the law.

Since generative AI tools became widely available, courts have confronted a new problem: legal briefs containing cases that look authentic but do not actually exist.

Stanford research shows that general AI tools can hallucinate up to 88% of the time in response to specific legal queries and specialized AI tools fall short about 17% of the time.

Document-review programs rely on technology-assisted review and active learning to amplify the manual review process. Legal research products employ AI-enhanced capabilities to automate searches. And legal writing tools use machine learning to catch typos, clean up citations, and streamline sentences.

But unlike earlier extractive technology, generative AI — such as ChatGPT launched in November 2022 — can create original content. As a result, this emerging technology comes with an entirely new set of opportunities and pitfalls for attorneys.

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The problem is rooted in how generative AI works. Unlike traditional legal research databases, large language models generate responses by predicting words and patterns based on their training data. They can produce answers that sound authoritative even when the underlying information is wrong.

A new market emerges

After the first reports of lawyers submitting court filings containing fake AI-generated cases, Florida-based technology attorney Brent Britton assumed the legal profession had received its warning.

“I thought, ‘OK, the profession has learned its lesson. and nobody’s going to do that anymore,’” Britton said.

As additional cases emerged involving attorneys filing briefs with fabricated citations, Britton said it became clear that AI had created a new risk for lawyers: documents that look polished and persuasive but contain information that is completely wrong.

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“AI has the force of eloquence, and eloquence implies truthiness,” Britton said. “You read the brief and you’re like, ‘Well, darn, this makes sense.’”

Britton, a former software engineer, co-founded CiteSentinel, a dedicated platform built to detect and prevent AI hallucinations in legal citations. CiteSentinel was launched earlier this year. It flags case law and statutes that might not exist.

The problem is not that lawyers are intentionally cutting corners, Britton said. Instead, many are adjusting to technology that can produce legal work at unprecedented speed but still requires traditional attorney review.

In a blog post, Britton wrote that lawyers are vulnerable because “the profession runs on pressure and deadlines and a heroic amount of caffeine.”

“When a tool promises instant drafts and authoritative-sounding research, the temptation to rely on it is real,” he wrote. “Yet the ethical rules do not bend to accommodate temptation. When you sign your name to a brief, you assume responsibility for every word, whether it came from a junior associate, a senior partner or a machine trained on the internet.”

Checking opposing counsel’s work

Britton also said some lawyers have mentioned another use for citation-verification technology: checking the work of opposing counsel.

“When we were validating this product … I went to numerous fellow lawyers and said, ‘I’m thinking of building this product where you can submit your briefs to make sure your cases aren’t hallucinated,’” Britton said. “Almost unanimously the response was, ‘Well, I don’t need that for my brief, but I would definitely throw opposing counsel’s documents through a tool like that.’”

Britton said his company is working on adding features, including determining whether cases actually support the legal propositions for which they are cited.

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More than one type of hallucination

Fake cases might be only the most visible example of a much broader problem, according to Jackie Schafer, founder and CEO of Clearbrief.

Schafer, a former litigation associate at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and former assistant attorney general in Alaska and Washington state, said many attorneys misunderstand the nature of AI hallucinations.

People read the headlines about fake cases and come away thinking, “‘Well, that lawyer should have just checked their cites,’” Schafer said.

“But it’s not always a simple task given that briefs often contain hundreds of citations, and generative AI can do subtle things like alter specific numbers in a citation that are extremely challenging to spot,” Schafer continued.

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There are a lot of different ways that an AI-generated citation can be wrong, she said, adding that it could be a “totally fake case” or that generative AI has changed some aspect of the case such as its holding, a number in the citation or the facts of the case. In one instance, she said, AI quoted a real case but attributed it to the wrong circuit.

And, as lawyers use generative AI to draft statements of facts, motions and briefs, the technology might not simply misunderstand the law — it could misunderstand the record.

“It’s making up facts, not just the law,” Schafer said.

She said it isn’t possible to get generative AI hallucinations down to 0%. So if attorneys are going to use technology, it should be a deterministic tool. Deterministic AI can’t hallucinate because it’s rules-based, she explained. It can’t come up with new text; it can only follow the rules and flag issues, and that’s what Clearbrief, a deterministic tool, does, she said.

Schafer founded Clearbrief in 2020 and said it’s used by hundreds of law firms nationwide, including approximately 70% of the Am Law 20, many of which operate in Maryland. It integrates with platforms such as LexisNexis and is designed to help attorneys verify citations and supporting materials by displaying source documents alongside legal writing.

Preventing hallucinations

While some companies are focused on identifying AI-generated mistakes after they appear in legal documents, others are looking at whether hallucinations can be eliminated before they happen.

Attorney Tom Martin said he’s in research and development on a product that will solve hallucinations within information retrieval systems.

Martin is also the creator of CiteCheck AI, a tool that allows lawyers to upload documents and check whether case citations exist and match the cases cited.

Don’t outsource judgment

Martin said attorneys remain responsible for everything filed under their names, regardless of whether it was drafted by a colleague or an AI system.

“This is ultimately a human problem, not an AI problem,” Martin said. “Yes, it’s true that AI hallucinates. I’m not arguing with that. But lawyers need to educate themselves about how these things work before they use them.”

And even with safeguards, lawyers can’t delegate their professional responsibilities to technology, Britton said.

“Whatever the AI is producing, I’m going to read every darn word, just like it was handed to me by an associate, and I’m going to make sure I like it and I agree with it before it ever sees the light of day, or goes to a client, or God forbid, court,” Britton said.