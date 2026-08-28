Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bethesda restaurant property sells for $7M

Home >Business >

Bethesda restaurant property sells for $7M

Ted’s Bulletin is set to occupy the former Woodmont Grill restaurant property in Bethesda with an expected opening date in 2027. (Courtesy of Catalogue)

Ted’s Bulletin is set to occupy the former Woodmont Grill restaurant property in Bethesda with an expected opening date in 2027. (Courtesy of Catalogue)

Bethesda restaurant property sells for $7M

Listen to this article

Steve Salis, a executive, investor and entrepreneur, has acquired a property once occupied by Woodmont Grill for $7 million.

The space will accommodate a new Ted’s Bulletin in 2027, marking the restaurant’s 10th location, according to a release.

Hillstone Restaurant Group, the owner and operator of Woodmont Grill, was the seller in the transaction brokered by a professional. The transaction closed on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a release.  Woodmont Grill, a fixture in for more than 30 years, closed its doors last October. Located at 7715 Woodmont Ave., the restaurant property spanned 6,300 square feet.

Ted’s Bulletin, a retro-style diner and hospitality brand, operates several locations in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Salis, also the founder and CEO of capital holding company Catalogue, said he’s had his eye on Bethesda for six years as an expansion site for Ted’s Bulletin because of its location and historical background.

“As Ted’s Bulletin continues to grow, we’re being incredibly thoughtful about where and how we expand, looking for locations where the brand can become part of the fabric of the community for the long term,” Salis said. 

“Bethesda is a natural next chapter in that growth. We see an opportunity to build on the property’s legacy while making a long-term investment in the broader business ecosystem around it.

“Our goal is not simply to acquire the asset and open a restaurant, but to become a committed owner and neighbor, investing in the property, the surrounding businesses and the continued vitality of Bethesda for years to come.”

Tags: Bethesda, restaurant, Montgomery County, CBRE, hospitality
Tags: CBRE, restaurant, Montgomery County, Bethesda, hospitality

Related Content

TRUMPMANUFACTURING

American manufacturers are hiring again. Could tariffs be the reason?

The American manufacturing sector has without a doubt been rebounding this year, and President Donald Trump cr […]

August 28, 2026

Chesapeake Fine Food

Baltimore-area food company acquires Vermont market

Chesapeake Fine Food Group LLC, a gourmet food company based in Owings Mills, announced it acquired Harrington […]

August 27, 2026

A Bank of America logo is seen on the entrance to a Bank of America financial center in New York City, on July 11, 2023. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Court approves Bank of America’s $72.5M settlement with Epstein accusers

A federal judge said he would approve Bank of America's $72.5 million class-action settlement with women who a […]

August 27, 2026

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris on June 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Judge dismisses lawsuit by Elon Musk’s X challenging NY hate speech law

A judge dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk's X seeking to void a New York state law requiring social media compa […]

August 27, 2026

A woman shops for fruit in a store in New York City on Feb. 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Inflation remains sticky in July; Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 1.5%

Annual U.S. inflation unexpectedly held steady in July well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the 65th […]

August 26, 2026

Woodsboro Bank_Woodsboro, MD

Frederick-area bank to expand with Mt. Airy branch

Woodsboro Bank, a financial institution based in Frederick County, announced plans to open a new branch in Mt. […]

August 26, 2026

Editors Picks

Judges across the U.S. are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to draft rulings and prepare for hearings, according to a Northwestern University study. (Depositphotos)

As AI hallucinations hit court filings, new tech tools aim to keep lawyers out o[...]

28/8/2026
An "Ice Out" sign near the University of Baltimore pushing back on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in the city. (Kendyl Kearly/The Daily Record)

Baltimore holding facility remains overcrowded, lawyers say, as ICE prepares Elk[...]

28/8/2026
The Office of the Public Defender in Baltimore City. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

MD public defender’s office didn’t comply with $623K youth justice g[...]

27/8/2026
Screenshot 2026-08-27 160420

AI benefits, pitfalls in legal industry discussed in Daily Record webinar

27/8/2026
The Maryland Transportation Authority named its next chief of police, it announced Aug. 27, 2026. (The Daily Record file photo)

MDTA names new chief of police

27/8/2026

Commentary

More News

U.S. President Donald Trump, with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, speaks during an event to sign executive orders related to birthright citizenship and the polysilicon industry, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 6, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Judge in MD questions but won’t yet block Trump’s new birthright cit[...]

28/8/2026
The Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Federal judge blocks Pentagon’s Anthropic blacklisting

28/8/2026
A Walmart store is shown in Oceanside, California, U.S., May 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Walmart settles Justice Department’s opioid lawsuit

28/8/2026
A mail-in ballot, during the Pennsylvania primary election, is displayed in this illustration picture created in Philadelphia on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Hannah Beier/Illustration//File Photo)

Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting

28/8/2026
Signage is seen at the United States Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Trump administration’s pay cuts for migrant farmworkers ruled illegal

27/8/2026