Republicans win in second challenge to MD redistricting ballot question

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A group of Eastern Shore Republicans have prevailed in a redistricting case that is sure to be headed to the Supreme Court of Maryland for a hearing next week.

A written decision was not immediately available, but both sides in the case confirmed that Judge S. James Sarbanes ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, who were challenging a proposed constitutional amendment on congressional redistricting in Maryland.

Sarbanes immediately stayed his order striking down the proposed amendment to the Maryland Constitution and a ballot question, to allow for an appeal.

Sarbanes’ decision comes 24 hours after lawyers representing a group of mostly Eastern Shore Republicans and the Maryland State Board of Elections presented their cases. It also came two days after a judge in Anne Arundel County rejected the ballot question in a separate challenge by Republicans.

Sarbanes decision is expected to be quickly appealed by the state to the Supreme Court of Maryland, where it would join the Anne Arundel case that has already been appealed.

The state’s high court has set a hearing for the first appeal for Thursday morning, the same day the Maryland State Board of Elections is supposed to begin printing the roughly 1,200 ballot variations that will be sent to voters around the state.

This article has been updated with the ruling and will be updated again.

Bryan Sears covers the governor and General Assembly, state politics and transportation for Maryland Matters.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501(c)(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected]. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and Twitter.