The challenges of living with data centers

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Those of us who began working with computers in the 1960s may remember a somewhat clunky process. That was the case when I wrote out code in Fortran and would deliver a deck of punched cards to a computer somewhere on my college campus – I never saw the computer; I just hoped the program would run. It was even trickier when I moved to California and worked in an office located in the Berkeley hills. There we relied on Control Data mainframes located about 40 miles down the San Francisco Peninsula in Palo Alto. If we were confronting a deadline, we needed to transport not only our card deck, but ourselves, to be on hand should our program have a fatal missing comma.

Back in the day, the computers were big, boxy appliances that took up significant floor space. By the late 1970s, the computer revolution was taking its next leap and with the wizardry of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, the first Apple computers hit the market and soon would sit at our desks.

Moving forward several decades, it’s 2007 and the genius of Steve Jobs brought us the iPhone. That device that so many of us now rely on and carry around in our pockets, has unbelievably more computational power than those early computers. And we can’t imagine operating without them today.

Now we are entering a whole new ball game. Indeed, we are discovering that the equivalent of many ballfields worth of acreage may be needed to accommodate the data centers for newly emerging artificial intelligence capabilities. Some of the data centers may require 5 to 10 acres, but larger campuses consisting of many buildings could call for hundreds of acres.

What would somebody see if they were to step inside one of these facilities? There would be many rows of locked cabinets known as racks, which would accommodate storage systems containing databases, photos, videos and other media; they would also include servers to process requests using the stored data, including many AI applications. There would also be the switches and routers enabling data to move between machines and the internet. And all of this equipment, running continuously, requires cooling, large supplies of water and heavy reliance on the area’s electrical grid.

Initially, local officials in Maryland and elsewhere welcomed these new developments. They meant new employment opportunities, additions to the tax base and contributions to the advancement of AI technology and the societal benefits that might bring. But as data center development proliferated, concerns emerged. The heavy demand on the electrical grid was seen as contributing to higher utility bills. Similar concerns were being raised related to demand for local water supplies. And for residential communities that happened to be situated in proximity to a large data center, there would be the additional concern about noise pollution, as well as problems with truck traffic and dust during construction.

Maryland hasn’t seen a large number of data centers to date. The nearby epicenter of such development can be found in Loudoun County in northern Virginia. But our state does have some experience with a huge center, that being the Quantum Frederick project now underway with the redevelopment of the 2,100-acre former Alcoa Eastalco aluminum smelting site in Frederick County. Its 17.4 million square feet of building space and enormous need for electrical power have made others in the state take notice.

Indeed, concerns from both local officials and residents have led several jurisdictions to enact moratoriums. This includes formal actions by Baltimore City, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in the Washington area and Charles County in southern Maryland to pause development.

An even more robust response has taken place in Harford County. There, residents were concerned about the impact of a proposed data center campus near the Mountain Branch Golf Course. A groundswell of opposition led to the formation of Our Land, Our Home, Our Harford, the grassroots group co-founded by Krissy Flatau and Bryan Cornell. Ultimately, their opposition led the Harford County Council and County Executive Bob Cassilly to pass a total moratorium on data center development.

All of these local actions have reverberated in Annapolis. In 2025, the General Assembly passed the Data Center Impact Analysis and Report law. It calls for the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Energy Administration, University of Maryland School of Business and Department of Legislative Services to study the issues and prepare a report on likely environmental, energy, and economic impacts of data-center growth. That report is due in just a few days – on Sept. 1. The findings in the report are likely to frame the discussion of data centers and how to live with them in the next legislative session.

Joe Nathanson is the retired principal of Urban Information Associates, a Baltimore-based economic and community development consulting firm. Since 2001, he has written a monthly column for The Daily Record and can be contacted at [email protected].