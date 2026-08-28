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Maryland Oncology Hematology expands with new program

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Maryland Oncology Hematology expands with new program

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Maryland Oncology Hematology announced it is joining Washington, D.C.'s GW Medical Faculty Associates Oncology & Hematology. (Courtesy of Maryland Oncology Hematology)

Maryland Oncology Hematology expands with new program

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, a and blood disorder care provider, announced its with the addition of , D.C.’s GW Medical Faculty Associates Oncology & Hematology. The Foggy Bottom practice is joining forces with Maryland Oncology Hematology in an effort to provide enhanced access to high-quality, comprehensive oncology and hematology care for patients across the region, a release says.

The partnership is expected to enhance Maryland Oncology Hematology’s ability to deliver advanced, patient-centered care while leveraging ‘s cancer research and education capabilities. The move expands Maryland Oncology Hematology’s practice into downtown Washington, opening the door for improved access to cancer care for residents in the city.

“We are proud to welcome GW Medical Faculty Associates’ Oncology & Hematology practice to Maryland Oncology Hematology,” Maryland Oncology Hematology President George A. Sotos said according to a release. 

“By bringing their expertise into our network, we are further expanding access to innovative treatments, leading-edge clinical trials, and exceptional care for patients in the communities we serve.”

In addition, the joint effort seeks to offer enhanced coordination of care, expanded treatment options, and increased access to the latest developments in oncology and hematology for patients. Increased availability of clinical trials and research opportunities, and the integration of academic expertise and tertiary care capabilities are other potential benefits of the collaborative effort.

According to Maryland Oncology Hematology, patients will continue to receive care from their physicians, but will now be supported by an expanded network of specialists and resources. The practice operates more than a dozen locations across the state.

Tags: george washington university, washington, cancer, healthcare, Maryland Oncology Hematology, expansion

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