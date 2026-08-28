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Judges can’t direct order of defendants’ admissions to psych hospitals, MD Supreme Court rules

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Judges can’t direct order of defendants’ admissions to psych hospitals, MD Supreme Court rules

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File photo outside Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, one of the state's adult psychiatric forensic hospitals. (Vickie Connor/Capital News Service)

Judges can’t direct order of defendants’ admissions to psych hospitals, MD Supreme Court rules

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Key takeaways:
  • rules on psychiatric hospital admissions
  • Judges cannot order defendants admitted in chronological order
  • Department of Health can rely on acuity screenings
  • courts sanctioned MDH over admissions

Trial courts can’t order the to admit criminal defendants to psychiatric hospitals in a certain order, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

In a significant ruling last month in the case of MDH v. Boulden, the state’s high court upheld a law allowing judges to fine the department for failing to find a spot at a psychiatric hospital within 10 days of receiving notice that a defendant is dangerous and incompetent to stand trial.

But judges’ authority to sanction MDH is not unlimited, the court ruled in a per curiam order. They cannot force the department to admit defendants in chronological order, and they can’t stop the department from relying on acuity screenings meant to determine how urgently a person needs help.

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The Department of Health declined to comment.

Hundreds of people with severe mental illness have to wait in jail pretrial before they can get placed at one of five state-run psych hospitals, all of which are near capacity. On June 30, 236 people were waiting in jail, according to MDH.

Advocates say they rarely get adequate care in jail, and their illnesses often worsen. At the hospitals, they are treated with the goal of becoming competent to understand the charges against them and to assist in their own defense.

The issue has become more severe in recent years, as the number of defendants needing acute mental has skyrocketed, while the Health Department’s capacity has not kept pace.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender said in a statement that it “remains deeply concerned by the ongoing, systemic delays in securing appropriate psychiatric care for the individuals we represent. Every day a client waits in a local detention center, without access to the treatment they need, is a failure of the legal system. All Marylanders, particularly those suffering from severe mental illness, are entitled to dignity, due process, and the timely medical care that the law requires.”

The Maryland Supreme Court considered six consolidated cases in which the Baltimore County District and Circuit courts sanctioned the department.

Last August, the district court ordered MDH to reimburse the Baltimore County detention center $141 per person for each day that they remained incarcerated beyond the deadline. Then, in November, the ordered the department to admit defendants in chronological order, to stop relying on acuity screenings and to stop requesting medical records from the detention center for the purpose of ranking a defendant’s acuity.

The Supreme Court rejected the noneconomic sanctions imposed by the Baltimore County Circuit Court, not the fines imposed by the district court.

“On their face, the requirements imposed by the circuit court in these cases do not comply with Boulden‘s holding that a sanction compel compliance with respect to the particular defendant before the court,” Justice wrote.

“In addition, nothing in Boulden authorizes a circuit court to order the Department to forego its reliance on acuity. Neither the plain language of (the law) nor this Court’s interpretation of that provision in Boulden authorizes a court to order the Department to prioritize acuity in any particular manner.”

Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice did not participate in the consideration of the petitions, and Justice did not join in the order. Another judge was specially assigned in Fader’s place in last month’s opinion. Gould was one of three dissenting justices last month who found that the fines were not “reasonably designed to compel compliance.”

This story has been updated.

Tags: Baltimore County, Baltimore County District Court, Shirley Watts, criminal justice, Baltimore County Circuit Court, healthcare, mental health, maryland supreme court, Matthew Fader, Steven Gould

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Tags: mental health, Baltimore County District Court, maryland supreme court, Baltimore County Circuit Court, Steven Gould, Shirley Watts, Baltimore County, Prison, maryland department of health, healthcare

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