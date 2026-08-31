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Baltimore County shopping center welcomes two restaurants

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Baltimore County shopping center welcomes two restaurants

Sushi Oishii is joining a diverse retail lineup at Yorkridge Shopping Center in Lutherville-Timonium. (Courtesy of Yorkridge Shopping Center)

Sushi Oishii is joining a diverse retail lineup at Yorkridge Shopping Center in Lutherville-Timonium. (Courtesy of Yorkridge Shopping Center)

Baltimore County shopping center welcomes two restaurants

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Two restaurants have opened at Yorkridge , bringing the -Timonium retail establishment to full occupancy, announced Schwaber Holdings, a commercial investment company. 

Sushi Oishii and Vito’s Pizza are a part of a diverse retail lineup at the shopping centers that includes THB Bagelry & Deli, Mezcal Cantina, honeygrow, Crumbl Cookies and Starbucks. , anchored by Michael’s, Kohl’s and MOM’s Organic Market, is located at 18 W. Ridgely Road.

Offering all-you-can-eat sushi in an “upscale” setting, Sushi Oishii opened its fourth location at Yorkridge.

Similarly, the Vito’s Pizza shop at Yorkridge marks its second location, joining a Baltimore City site at Gittings Marketplace at 6300 York Road. Vito’s Pizza oﬀers pizza by the slice, whole pies, sandwiches, subs and dinners – all of which are Italian-inspired.  

“With a premium sushi experience and the best neighborhood pizza shop in Baltimore, we’re giving Baltimore County shoppers and diners even more reasons to make Yorkridge part of their routine,” Schwaber Holdings CEO Mark Renbaum said according to a release.

“With these new dining additions and the momentum, we’re seeing in the region, Yorkridge Shopping Center continues to grow as on one of the community’s go-to shopping and dining destinations.”

Vito’s Yorkridge location primarily offers carryout and features a small sit-down dining area, according to a release.

“We love this area of Baltimore County and are thrilled to expand to a second location in Yorkridge Shopping Center,” Vito’s Pizza owner Maria Montova said. “We look forward to welcoming both current and new customers to our local carryout pizza shop.”

Yorkridge Shopping Center opened in the early 1960s and is owned by Schwaber Holdings.

Tags: shopping center, lutherville, restaurant, dining, food, Yorkridge Shopping Center, Baltimore County, Real Estate
Tags: Yorkridge Shopping Center, restaurant, Real Estate, food, shopping center, dining, Baltimore County, lutherville

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