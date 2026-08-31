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MD workers lose billions in income related to criminal records, report finds

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MD workers lose billions in income related to criminal records, report finds

MD workers lose billions in income related to criminal records, report finds

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Key takeaways:
  • Maryland workers lose $6.1 billion annually from criminal records
  • Clean Slate Initiative reports 22% of Maryland adults had records in 2019
  • Gov. pardoned 175,000 low-level convictions in 2024
  • Criminal records deepen racial and gender earnings disparities nationally

Maryland workers are estimated to lose approximately $6.1 billion annually related to their criminal records — even if they were never convicted, a new report found.

The Clean Slate Initiative, a national organization advocating for the passage of record-sealing policies, released its findings Monday. The report estimates that each year, Maryland loses $88 million in income for people having arrest records or records in which they were charged but not convicted, $71 million for those who were convicted of misdemeanors with no felony records, $2.86 billion for individuals convicted of nonviolent felonies, and $1.55 billion for people convicted of violent felonies. 

The report largely attributes this to lower employment rates, fewer workweeks and differences in wages compared to those without records.

Across the United States, an estimated 70 million to 100 million individuals have arrest or conviction records for which they continue to face economic consequences, regardless of whether they completed a sentence, according to the report. 

Maryland is not immune. According to a data dashboard from the Clean Slate Initiative, 22% of Maryland adults had a record in 2019.

The National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997 followed the lives of approximately 9,000 children aged 12 to 17, beginning that year. Its respondents were between the ages of 36 and 41 in 2021, which was the most recent set of data available when the Clean Slate Initiative conducted its analysis.

To conduct its report, the organization used this data alongside propensity-score-matching to compare participants who were in contact with the legal system in early adulthood and subsequently remained crime-free for over a decade with statistically similar peers who were not involved in the legal system.

Beyond Maryland, the Clean Slate Initiative estimated that these records cause $440 billion in lost annual individual earnings across the country, more than half of which is lost from those who were convicted of misdemeanor charges or never convicted at all. This often impacts the ability to build generational wealth through a limited ability to accrue savings, pursue an education, support a family and prepare for retirement, the organization said.

Nationally, the effect of criminal records deepens fiscal divides among races and genders. 

Black people with nonviolent felony criminal convictions are likely to lose 44.2% of their anticipated earnings between the ages of 26 and 40 compared to white people with similar records, and women with criminal records earn between 50 and 53 cents on the dollar compared to men with the same record type, the report found.

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Maryland has made attempts to correct the trends. 

In June 2024, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, signed an executive order pardoning low-level cannabis use and possession convictions for approximately 175,000 people, including some individuals with multiple convictions.

At a news conference at the time, Moore said that “legalization does not turn back the clock on decades of harm that was caused by this war on drugs.”

“It doesn’t erase the fact that Black Marylanders were three times more likely to be arrested for cannabis than white Marylanders before legalization,” said the governor. “It doesn’t erase the fact that having a conviction on your record means a harder time with everything, everything, from housing, to employment to education.” 

A week later, Moore announced a workforce development program in partnership with the Maryland Cannabis Administration to reduce barriers to employment in the industry for those who had been convicted.

“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs,” he stated at the time. 

And in June 2025, the governor issued an additional 6,900 cannabis-related pardons.

Personal-use amounts of recreational cannabis were legalized in Maryland in 2023, after voters handily approved a measure to do so during the 2022 general election.

Under the Expungement Reform Act of 2025, which was brought before the Maryland General Assembly on behalf of the Moore administration, pardoned convictions for cannabis possession were wiped from public view on the Case Search Portal on Jan. 31 of this year. Pardoned cannabis convictions are also to be marked on criminal background checks at the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

However, convictions are still able to be viewed with a pardon notation at public kiosks in courthouses across the state and through the state’s Information System repository. People must file a request for expungement to have those records erased.

Moore’s bill also expanded the list of convictions for which a person can apply for expungement to include credit card theft and driving without a license, which are misdemeanor charges.

Tags: Maryland DPSCS, Wes Moore, criminal justice, cannabis, maryland judiciary
Tags: criminal justice, Wes Moore, Maryland DPSCS, maryland judiciary, cannabis

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