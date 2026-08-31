Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NASA launches powerful Roman Space Telescope assembled in MD

Home >Government >

NASA launches powerful Roman Space Telescope assembled in MD

The telescope being assembled in a clean room at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt in November 2024. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

The telescope being assembled in a clean room at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt in November 2024. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

NASA launches powerful Roman Space Telescope assembled in MD

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Nancy Grace launched aboard Falcon Heavy
  • Major pieces of the telescope were assembled at Goddard Flight Center in Maryland
  • Mission to study dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets

CAPE CANAVERAL, – NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman telescope, which was assembled in Maryland, blasted off from near Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday, sending a $4.3 billion project into space with the hope of answering some of the most profound questions in the universe.

It was NASA’s most ambitious telescope launch since the James Webb Space Telescope, which took off from Earth in 2021 after years of delays.

But in contrast to its predecessor, Roman ran relatively on budget and ahead of schedule, even after funding pressures and the pandemic threatened to throw a wrench in the project.

Named for NASA’s first chief astronomer, the Roman is a survey telescope, designed to look far and wide into cosmic time and the universe. Its field of view is big – about 100 times that of the Hubble Space Telescope. Among other observations, scientists hope it will help shed light on the unexplained force called dark energy that is responsible for the universe’s accelerating expansion and its ultimate fate.

At the launch, the major stages were all “nominal,” as NASA’s announcers put it – agency-speak for going as planned.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off carrying NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 30, 2026. (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off carrying NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Aug. 30, 2026. (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)

Down at the Kennedy Space Center, scientists, engineers and other space enthusiasts gathered on a partly sunny morning to watch a SpaceX rocket rumble off the launchpad, carrying the telescope. It’ll take about three months to reach its distant orbit, 1 million miles out from Earth in the direction of Mars. (Hubble lives in a low Earth orbit about 350 miles up.) NASA hopes the first images could come at the beginning of 2027.

Roman, which had its major pieces assembled inside a clean room at the Goddard Space Flight Center in , will look for a phenomenon called cosmological redshift. As the universe expands, light wavelengths are stretched out as they travel long distances. (The same does not happen to objects with mass, like galaxies, because they’re being held together by gravity.) The longer the distance, the greater the stretching, which corresponds to the red and infrared end of the light spectrum.

Redshift carries important information when looking at distant cosmic objects. Light isn’t instantaneous; it has a finite speed, so the rays from a star in the sky visible today from Earth might have been emitted millions of years ago. When looking at the redshift of a galaxy or an exploding star even farther from Earth, Roman’s crisp infrared view should help scientists discern how far away it is – in effect dating how far back the telescope is peering in time.

“We will expect exquisite dark-energy measurements from Roman,” said Yun Wang, a researcher at the Infrared Processing and Analysis Center from the Institute of Technology who worked on Roman and two of its predecessor projects. “It’s very exciting.”

The telescope will also hunt for traces of exoplanets, distant worlds that live outside our solar system. There are only about 6,500 known exoplanets, according to NASA’s data. But Roman could help spot as many as 100,000 new ones by picking up on faint signals, like a blip in a star’s brightness as a planet passes in front of it.

Scientists hope its wide field of view will also pick up on a rare event called microlensing that they hope will indicate the existence of small planets like Earth – maybe even ones that are potentially habitable.

Roman the astronomer was one of the agency’s first female executives and played a key role in securing funding for space projects such as Hubble – which made the observations that led to the discovery of dark energy in the first place.

Over the course of and after construction of the Roman telescope, engineers put it through a battery of tests to make sure it would survive various challenges of the launch and space. They shook it, simulating the vibrations of the launch, and blasted it with loud noise. They stuck it in a cold vacuum chamber for more than 60 days. And on Sunday, they counted down and let it go, to scan the skies for at least five years.

“In some ways, I could never believe that this moment would actually happen,” said Dominic Benford, the telescope’s program scientist, on the launch live stream. “And it is here, and far more beautiful than I could’ve anticipated.”

Miriam Waldvogel reports for The Washington Post.

Tags: Prince George County, space, california, Roman Space Telescope, greenbelt, science, florida, SpaceX

Related Articles

Tags: SpaceX, science, california, florida, Roman Space Telescope, Prince George County, greenbelt, space

Related Articles

Related Content

IMG_0680

MD workers lose billions in income related to criminal records, report finds

Maryland workers are estimated to lose approximately $6.1 billion annually related to their criminal records — […]

August 31, 2026

A drone view of windmills near the Sacramento River where it enters the California Delta near Rio Vista, California, on Dec. 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

California sues Trump administration over offshore wind lease cancellation

California sued the Trump administration and an offshore wind developer over a deal that canceled a planned pr […]

August 31, 2026

Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil attends a pro-Palestinian protest outside Columbia University, on the two-year anniversary of the deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas from Gaza, in Manhattan in New York City. (REUTERS/Ryan Murphy)

Judge deals blow to Trump moves to deport pro-Palestinian activists

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration canceling visas and initiating deportation proceedings […]

August 31, 2026

The Dorchester County Circuit Court building in Cambridge. (Photo Bryan P. Sears/Maryland Matters)

Republicans win in second challenge to MD redistricting ballot question

Eastern Shore Republicans prevailed in a redistricting case that is sure to be headed to the Supreme Court of […]

August 28, 2026

A Walmart store is shown in Oceanside, California, U.S., May 15, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Walmart settles government’s opioid lawsuit, which sought billions, for $50M

Walmart settled a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of fueling a nationwide opioid epidemic by unlawfully di […]

August 28, 2026

A mail-in ballot, during the Pennsylvania primary election, is displayed in this illustration picture created in Philadelphia on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Hannah Beier/Illustration//File Photo)

Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting

A federal judge blocked the U.S. Postal Service from implementing core parts of a new rule it adopted at Presi […]

August 28, 2026

Editors Picks

This image, included in court records, shows mushrooms growing out from under a cabinet in a unit in the Heather Hill apartment complex in Temple Hills. (Office of the Attorney General)

Prince George’s landlord that agreed to historic settlement won’t fa[...]

1/9/2026
IMG_0680

MD workers lose billions in income related to criminal records, report finds

31/8/2026
Ficker cropped

Court rejects MD congressional candidate’s bid for law license

31/8/2026
CNS-PSYCHIATRIC-BEDS2.jpg

Judges can’t direct order of defendants’ admissions to psych hospitals, [...]

28/8/2026
Judges across the U.S. are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to draft rulings and prepare for hearings, according to a Northwestern University study. (Depositphotos)

As AI hallucinations hit court filings, new tech tools aim to keep lawyers out o[...]

28/8/2026

Commentary

More News

The construction of President Donald Trump's White House ballroom continues in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2026. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)

Supreme Court allows White House ballroom construction to continue for now

31/8/2026
Illustration shows Kalshi logo

Kalshi cannot block Nevada oversight of prediction markets, federal court rules

31/8/2026
A drone view of windmills near the Sacramento River where it enters the California Delta near Rio Vista, California, on Dec. 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

California sues Trump administration over offshore wind lease cancellation

31/8/2026
Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil attends a pro-Palestinian protest outside Columbia University, on the two-year anniversary of the deadly October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas from Gaza, in Manhattan in New York City. (REUTERS/Ryan Murphy)

Judge deals blow to Trump moves to deport pro-Palestinian activists

31/8/2026
Gabriel Perez adjusts the teleprompter before President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on Dec. 18, 2017. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)

CFTC fines former White House aide $172,000 for trading on Trump speech informat[...]

31/8/2026