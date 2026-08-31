Court rejects MD congressional candidate’s bid for law license

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Key takeaways: Maryland court dismissed Robin Ficker‘s reinstatement petition

Chief Justice Matthew Fader signed dismissal order

Bar Counsel Thomas DeGonia opposed reinstatement, citing misconduct

Ficker disbarred in 2022 for missing a client’s trial after other sanctions

Maryland’s highest court rejected an effort by disbarred attorney Robin Ficker, the Republican nominee for Western Maryland‘s congressional district, to be reinstated to the bar.

The brief order signed by Chief Justice Matthew Fader did not elaborate on the court’s reasoning for dismissing Ficker’s petition for reinstatement, which the former lawyer filed shortly after clinching the Republican nomination for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in June.

The order closing the case was filed Aug. 19. Ficker, of Boyds in Montgomery County, did not immediately return a request for comment Monday, nor did his attorney, William C. Brennan of Greenbelt-based Brennan, McKenna & Lawlor, Chtd.

Fader’s order earlier this month referred to Ficker’s original petition and the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission’s response opposing it. In the response, Bar Counsel Thomas DeGonia wrote that the 83-year-old “has failed to demonstrate that he recognizes the wrongfulness and the seriousness of” the misconduct leading to his 2022 disbarment.

Writing that Ficker had not “demonstrated that he possesses the requisite honesty and integrity to practice law,” DeGonia cited a letter sent by Ficker to his clients upon his disbarment, in which the ex-attorney wrote that he had “retired from the practice of law” pursuant to an order by the then-Maryland Court of Appeals, rather than been disbarred by the court. Meanwhile, the former solo practitioner promised in his petition that he had learned from his mistakes.

Ficker, who was running in the 2022 Republican primary for governor during his disciplinary proceedings, was disbarred for missing a client’s trial after receiving multiple other sanctions in the past. The state’s highest court found then that seven past sanctions against Ficker had “apparently not had the desired effect” and that “The process must come to an end.”

He has since been working as a real estate broker and won a three-way race in the 2024 Republican primary to face off against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney.