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MD employers must register for paid family leave

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MD employers must register for paid family leave

Progress on timely payments for thousands of people who are out of work and awaiting their benefits has remained slow under the leadership of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. (File photo/Dwyer Workforce Development)

File photo of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. (Photo courtesy of Dwyer Workforce Development)

MD employers must register for paid family leave

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Key takeaways:
  • Maryland employers required to register for
  • Payroll deductions start January 2027 for employee contributions
  • Over 80% of Maryland businesses eligible for small-employer discount
  • Employees eligible for 12 weeks of job-protected leave in 2028

Employer registration for Maryland’s Family and Medical Leave program went live Tuesday ahead of the state beginning to collect from paychecks in January.

Passed by the Maryland in 2022, FAMLI is slated to provide partial wage replacement for employees who need to take an extended absence from work to deploy overseas, give birth, confront personal medical issues or care for an ailing family member.

The program is funded via quarterly contributions from both employers and employees. Large-scale employers can withhold up to half the contribution rate from employees through payroll deductions. Employers with fewer than 15 employees can qualify for a small-employer discount, exempting them from providing their portion of the contribution, though the workers still pay in.

Over 80% of Maryland businesses will be eligible for the small-employer discount, according to Labor Secretary .

“Maryland workers deserve time to manage the biggest moments in life—having a baby, tending to a serious health condition, caring for a loved one, or managing urgent family needs—without worrying about their employment,” Gov. , a Democrat, said in a statement.

On a press call Tuesday, Wu said: “The fact is, workers are not able to work when these incidents happen often, and what they’re doing now is totally losing their pay and risking their . This program will make sure that does not happen and provide that financial security that Maryland families need and workers really need and deserve.”

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All employers with at least one Maryland-based employee are required to register with the program, but companies can still opt to provide a private paid-leave plan. 

“We need to make sure that they either participate in the state program, which we’ve made very easy to do, (or) that they offer their own programs through private insurance or self-insurance,” Wu said. “But all employers must register.”

According to the labor secretary Tuesday, 3,500 employers across the state have already registered.

Withholding from employee paychecks will begin in January 2027. First contribution payments will be due April 30, 2028.

Employers are required to register before the first reporting deadline, which occurs April 30, 2027.

In January 2028, all employees in Maryland will be eligible to take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave and will be provided a $1,000 insurance payout for each week they are absent.

“For the average Maryland worker, it’s a cost of less than $1 a day, and they will be able to access up to $12,000 a year in wage replacement,” Wu said.

Although FAMLI’s implementation was slated to begin in 2025, the proposed the current timeline instead, citing policy changes at the federal level and an uncertain fiscal future for the state’s employers and workers under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“State agencies like MD Labor are laser-focused on supporting Marylanders as we all respond in real-time to the cascading impacts of federal decisions,” Wu said in a February 2025 statement. “This focus includes our efforts to provide critical support for employees of federal agencies, organizations that rely on federal funding, and impacted employers and employees in the private sector.”

Tags: Labor Department, Insurance, Wes Moore, General Assembly, FAMLI, Labor and Employment Law, family leave, Portia Wu, jobs

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Tags: jobs, Portia Wu, Labor Department, General Assembly, Labor and Employment Law, family leave, FAMLI, Insurance, Wes Moore

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