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Prince George’s landlord that agreed to historic settlement won’t face new class-action

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Prince George’s landlord that agreed to historic settlement won’t face new class-action

This image, included in court records, shows mushrooms growing out from under a cabinet in a unit in the Heather Hill apartment complex in Temple Hills. (Office of the Attorney General)

This image, included in court records, shows mushrooms growing out from under a cabinet in a unit in the Heather Hill apartment complex in Temple Hills. (Office of the Attorney General)

Prince George’s landlord that agreed to historic settlement won’t face new class-action

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Key takeaways:
  • Federal judge denies class certification motion
  • Heather Hill Apartments accused of black mold and rodent infestations
  • Maryland OAG secured $11 million settlement for tenants
  • Plaintiff Charlene Hall alleges health problems from mold exposure

A federal judge declined last week to certify a class in a lawsuit against a Prince George’s County landlord that faced historic penalties last year by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

At Heather Hill Apartments in , many dwellings reportedly had black mold, water damage and rodent infestations, and lacked heat while the landlord operated for more than two years without a license.

Under a settlement with the attorney general’s office, Heather Hill agreed last September to pay more than $11.6 million in canceled rent debt, restitution to current or former residents. According to , it was the largest settlement in a landlord-tenant case in the history of his office’s Consumer Protection Division.

Heather Hill is represented by Robert Campbell of Pessin Katz Law in ; Campbell did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

As Brown’s team investigated, tenants sued Heather Hill in a proposed class-action lawsuit. Charlene Hall, the plaintiff, alleged that when she sued in January 2025, her apartment had lacked heat for more than a year. She said she developed respiratory problems, headaches and other issues as a result of mold and water damage. Her complaint alleged “systematic and pervasive failure to maintain habitable living conditions at Heather Hill Apartments.”

U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson ruled Aug. 24 that her motion to certify the tenants as a class “falls short,” writing that each tenant would have to provide detailed evidence of the conditions in their apartment and the health impacts they faced.

“(E)ach class member will have to establish that the pertinent unit was uninhabitable for specific reasons at specific times and that those issues caused specific injuries,” Abelson wrote. “Each class member’s claims will require individualized proof regarding the condition/defects of the unit, the timing and duration of those defects, each class member’s specific injuries, Defendant’s remediation efforts (if any), and Defendant’s notice of the alleged defects.”

Hall is represented by Jordan Howlette, of Justly Prudent in Washington, D.C., who said he respected the court’s decision.

“The Court did not hold that the residents of Heather Hill cannot pursue their claims against the Defendants, but rather that they must do so individually rather than as a class,” Howlette stated in an email. “As a practical matter, that means the overwhelming majority of these tenants will never obtain redress for the conditions they lived with; filing and litigating dozens or hundreds of separate complaints is simply not a tenable path for the residents or for the lawyers who may represent them.”

Hall argued her claims were “closely analogous” to those in a class-action case against the city of , in which residents argued the city and its authority discriminated against Black residents by failing to inspect public housing units.

Abelson disagreed, writing that the plaintiffs in the Annapolis case and an older one against the Housing Authority both deserved class status because they were challenging policies applicable to all residents, rather than the specific condition of each apartment.

“(T)he predominance of these individual issues, rather than common class-wide issues, will drive the case,” he wrote.

“This is true even if, as alleged by Ms. Hall, many of the maintenance issues at Heather Hill are systemic and affect multiple apartment buildings. The core questions in this case will still go to the habitability of each unit and the individual injuries suffered by each tenant.”

Tags: landlord-tenant law, anthony brown, Towson, Annapolis, Adam Abelson, rockville, Prince George County, housing, U.S. District Court, temple hills

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Tags: Maryland Attorney General, anthony brown, Consumer Protection Law, Towson, U.S. District Court, housing, landlord-tenant law, rockville, temple hills, Prince George County

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