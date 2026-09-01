MDOT releases proposed capital budget with $100M+ for Red Line

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Key takeaways: MDOT releases $21.93 billion proposed six-year capital budget

More than $100 million allocated for Baltimore Red Line planning

Transportation Secretary Kathryn Thomson plans October Cleveland trip

Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild contracts expected by spring 2027

The Maryland Department of Transportation released its $21.93 billion draft capital budget for the next six fiscal years Tuesday, including more than $100 million to plan and design Baltimore’s long-awaited Red Line project.

In June 2023, Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, announced plans to revive the 14-mile, east-west Red Line, which had been quashed by former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, in 2015.

With the project initially proposed as a light rail, the Maryland Transportation Authority held open houses earlier this year to allow residents and stakeholders to determine how the line should be phased in and if it should transition to a rapid bus line.

Addressing the press Monday, Transportation Secretary Kathryn Thomson said a trip to Cleveland with the Maryland General Assembly‘s Baltimore delegation and other stakeholders has been planned for October to examine the city’s rapid bus line.

“We expect … the governor to announce a decision for moving forward in early 2027,” she said.

The project aims to provide more transportation options for East and West Baltimore, which have been historically disinvested in. More of the city’s public transit flows north-south.

Beyond the Red Line, the budget strives to improve public transportation, like plans to modernize the light rail, while also rehabbing and replacing pavement and bridges, and leveraging existing assets like the Port of Baltimore and BWI Marshall Airport in an attempt to drive economic growth.

But Thomson said some projects, though she didn’t specify which, are having to be delayed or deferred because of Maryland’s bleak financial outlook: The legislature is staring down the barrel of a nearly $3 billion budget deficit for the 2027 legislative session, and Maryland’s Transportation Trust Fund isn’t in full force, fiscally.

The trust fund is dedicated to supporting the Department of Transportation through revenue sources like the gas tax, vehicle titling taxes and registration, and licensing fees, as well as federal funding.

“(The Maryland Transit Administration) and (the Maryland State Highway Administration) are probably shouldering these financial constraints more than others, but we’re seeing it across the board,” said Thomson, who said the cost of materials and labor has increased significantly. “We are working closely with the governor’s office and have had some preliminary discussions with members of the General Assembly about how we can look to shore up the Transportation Trust Fund to ensure sufficient, sustainable and predictable funding as we go forward into the future years.”

Funding packages passed by the legislature in 2024 and 2025 have lessened the burden on the fund, allowing the department to prioritize the completion of projects currently in motion, like getting the Purple Line in Prince George’s County up and running, constructing the MD 4 Suitland Park interchange and adding an interchange on Interstate 95 at Belvedere Road.

“We will have to leverage every dollar and put it to the highest and best use,” said Thomson, who added that “there will be no new dollars for brand-new capital projects.”

The department is also seeking to advance construction on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumbled into the Patapsco River after a hit from a cargo ship in March 2024, killing six construction workers.

In April, the state broke its contract with Kiewit Corporation, the Nebraska-based firm that designed the new bridge, opting instead to split the construction project into four separate parts.

The Maryland Transportation Authority expects to award those contracts by spring 2027.

Former President Joe Biden pledged during his presidency that the federal government would foot the bill for the full rebuild of the bridge. In 2024, Congress passed a law committing to paying the full cost.

Last year, President Donald Trump threatened to pull back funding to rebuild the Key bridge but has yet to do so.

The budget needs to be approved by the General Assembly.

This story has been updated.