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Trump, the ABA and law school accreditation

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Trump, the ABA and law school accreditation

Trump, the ABA and law school accreditation

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The Trump administration has not been shy in attacking the president’s perceived enemies or those he claims are pushing a liberal agenda.

Universities, law firms, the media and individuals have all felt the crippling weight of the federal government on their backs as directed by this president. The courts have found themselves the subject of nasty verbal attacks by this president as they often find his policies to be unlawful.

Recently, the administration announced that it has produced a 500-page report targeting the and its role in accrediting the nation’s law schools. The goal of the Department of Education in producing this report is to remove the ABA’s power to accredit law schools.

According to the Department of Education, the ABA is too progressive for the administration’s professed agenda because the ABA pushes the schools it accredits to adopt DEI policies. Whether that is true or not, we do not know, but we would not be surprised if this is merely a pretext.

The administration also asserts that those at the ABA who do the accreditation are not sufficiently independent of the legal profession and fail to focus on the quality of legal education. We know that the president is not a fan of the legal profession as it frequently gets in the way of his objectives.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story and reports that if the ABA loses its power to accredit law schools, the schools will need to find a new source of accreditation. Those schools associated with a university will likely rely on the university’s accreditor. Independent law schools will need to quickly find a replacement.

This will result in an absolute lack of consistency across the country.

In many states, graduating from an accredited school is a prerequisite to taking the bar exam. Accreditation is also a requirement to enable law schools to have access to federal student loan funds.

President Trump is looking to remake higher education; he has said so, and his goals in this endeavor are not at all hidden. He is seeking to eliminate any progressive political bent from the accreditation process and from law school education. The ABA is simply another target after Harvard, ABC, Paul, Weiss and numerous other organizations.

Lawyers occupy and defend the barbicans and battlements of our democracy every day. If, in fact, the ABA is pushing law schools to be more socially responsive, we say, “fine,” we thoroughly disagree with the president’s objectives here.

We also believe that uniformity of accreditation coming from the organization that knows and supports lawyers is absolutely the right approach.

This is just another attack on liberal principles coming from this administration, and it’s a bad idea.

Members Arthur F. Fergenson, George Liebmann and Debra G. Schubert did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

Gary E. Bair

Jill P. Carter

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

George Liebmann

George Nilson

Steven I. Platt

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

Jeff Sovern

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

Tags: Donald Trump, editorial advisory board, Law School, american bar association

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Tags: Donald Trump, american bar association, editorial advisory board, Law School

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