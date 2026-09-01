Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Whistleblower: Legal ballots could be scrapped under USPS mail-in voting restrictions

Home >Politics > Elections >

Whistleblower: Legal ballots could be scrapped under USPS mail-in voting restrictions

A woman and her child walk past voting booths during the New York City mayoral election, at a polling site at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan in New York City, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

A woman and her child walk past voting booths during the New York City mayoral election, at a polling site at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan in New York City, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Whistleblower: Legal ballots could be scrapped under USPS mail-in voting restrictions

Listen to this article

WASHINGTON – A told Congress that the U.S. is moving forward with plans to restrict that could result in thousands of legitimate ballots being discarded.

Senator Richard Blumenthal asked U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner to answer questions and provide documents on the claims detailing “‘ seemingly illegal plot to interfere in November’s midterms. Their system is set up to fail – and risk the right to vote for millions of Americans who cast their ballots by mail.”

Blumenthal said USPS has also reportedly implemented an “impracticable zero percent failure rate that could result in a massive number of rejected ballots with no opportunity for appeal.”

USPS did not immediately comment.

Blumenthal raised a hypothetical example citing the whistleblower, saying if a state brought a batch of 10,000 ballots to the Postal Service and USPS is unable to match one ballot because “someone has recently changed their name after marriage or they’ve moved – then USPS would refuse to mail the remaining 9,999 ballots as well.”

President Donald in March directed the Department of to ​transmit to states a list of U.S. citizens eligible to vote and the to prioritize investigating and prosecuting state and local election ​officials who issue ballots to people deemed “not eligible.”

The order also required USPS to ​deliver ballots only to voters on ⁠each state’s approved mail-in ballot list.

The last week lifted a court order blocking the administration from implementing Trump’s executive order restricting the use of mail-in ballots. But the fate of the order remains uncertain, as a separate injunction blocking a key part of the plan is still in place.

Trump has vowed to end the use of mail-in ballots nationwide before the midterms, and has long cast doubt on the security of such ballots, although evidence of voter is rare. Trump has voted by mail himself on multiple occasions.

Separately, DHS plans to step up its effort to investigate alleged voter fraud this week, CNN reported.

Starting Tuesday, an investigative unit within the department will begin a “coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative to pursue investigative leads, conduct field interviews, and support timely prosecutorial review,” CNN reported, citing department guidance.

DHS declined to comment on any active investigations but said it is “actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found.”

The effort kicks off as Republicans are locked in a battle to retain control of Congress in midterm in November.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and David Shepardson; editing by Nick Zieminski and Hugh Lawson.

Tags: Trump, fraud, mail-in voting, whistleblower, usps, Elections, Elections Law, Justice Department, U.S. Supreme Court, homeland security

Related Articles

Tags: postal service, Trump, usps, homeland security, Elections Law, U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Department, Elections, fraud, whistleblower

Related Articles

Related Content

Birds fly past the U.S. Capitol building dome in Washington on Jan. 4, 2026. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo)

House passes bill to avert government shutdown ahead of midterm elections

The House passed a bill to fund the government into December, allowing lawmakers to circumvent a potential shu […]

September 1, 2026

The Dorchester County Circuit Court building in Cambridge. (Photo Bryan P. Sears/Maryland Matters)

Republicans win in second challenge to MD redistricting ballot question

Eastern Shore Republicans prevailed in a redistricting case that is sure to be headed to the Supreme Court of […]

August 28, 2026

A mail-in ballot, during the Pennsylvania primary election, is displayed in this illustration picture created in Philadelphia on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Hannah Beier/Illustration//File Photo)

Judge blocks rule implementing Trump plan to restrict mail-in voting

A federal judge blocked the U.S. Postal Service from implementing core parts of a new rule it adopted at Presi […]

August 28, 2026

President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, the day a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. The rioters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Lawyers gear up as Trump administration threatens election officials with arrest

The Trump administration has warned states that it would withhold federal funding and even arrest and prosecut […]

August 26, 2026

IMG_8922

Redistricting referendum barred from MD ballots, judge rules

The Maryland State Board of Elections is barred from placing a ballot question to specify the terms of congres […]

August 26, 2026

A ballot drop box outside a public library, ahead of the midterm primary election, in Boston on Aug. 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

MD joins renewed challenge to Trump plans to restrict mail-in voting

A coalition of Democratic-led states, including Maryland, renewed their efforts to block the U.S. Postal Servi […]

August 26, 2026

Editors Picks

Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

CareFirst files trademark suit against Hagerstown health company

2/9/2026
Progress on timely payments for thousands of people who are out of work and awaiting their benefits has remained slow under the leadership of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. (File photo/Dwyer Workforce Development)

MD employers must register for paid family leave

1/9/2026
Gov. Wes Moore, left, and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller reveal a Red Line sign during after an official announcement that the line will be a light rail project. (The Daily Record photo/Jack Hogan)

MDOT releases proposed capital budget with $100M+ for Red Line

1/9/2026
anthony-brown-march-10

Property manager settles with MD over ‘clean criminal background’ ad[...]

1/9/2026
This image, included in court records, shows mushrooms growing out from under a cabinet in a unit in the Heather Hill apartment complex in Temple Hills. (Office of the Attorney General)

Prince George’s landlord that agreed to historic settlement won’t fa[...]

1/9/2026

Commentary

More News

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein presides at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, on June 27, 2023, in a courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo)

Dozens of federal judges describe intensifying threats in new report

2/9/2026
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. (REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo)

He brought a guillotine to D.C. He didn’t expect to get arrested.

1/9/2026
A woman and her child walk past voting booths during the New York City mayoral election, at a polling site at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan in New York City, on Nov. 4, 2025. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Whistleblower: Legal ballots could be scrapped under USPS mail-in voting restric[...]

1/9/2026
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, as he heads toward the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering on Jan. 5, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Venezuela’s Maduro to test US courts’ reluctance to apply international [...]

1/9/2026
A "Now Hiring" sign hangs in the window of a hair salon in the Greater Boston town of Medford, Massachusetts, on Aug. 12, 2025. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Job openings rise in July after sharp downward revision in June

1/9/2026