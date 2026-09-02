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CareFirst files trademark suit against Hagerstown health company

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CareFirst files trademark suit against Hagerstown health company

Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Health insurance provider CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is headquartered at 1501 S. Clinton St. in Southeast Baltimore. (Dan Belson/The Daily Record)

CareFirst files trademark suit against Hagerstown health company

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CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield sued a similarly named Maryland services company last week, alleging that the firm’s name misleads customers into believing the -based insurer is associated with it.

The lawsuit seeks damages from and an injunction against Community Health, a company that offers medical services including home healthcare and operates residential group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

CareFirst Community Health did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

CareFirst of Maryland, represented in court by Julie Ann Hopkins of Baltimore-based firm Hopkins IP as well as Longman & Van Grack attorney Sean Griffin, filed the lawsuit last Thursday in for Maryland. The five-count claim alleges that the Hagerstown company violated federal laws and engaged in a deceptive or unfair trade practice under Maryland’s .

The company’s attorneys wrote in the federal complaint that it has used the “CareFirst” mark for nearly five decades and “has never, without a license, given permission” for other entities to use the name. It alleged in the complaint that it sent a cease-and-desist letter to CareFirst Community Health in January but had not received a response.

“Defendant continues to willfully use the CAREFIRST mark without authorization, in bad faith and in reckless disregard of the rights of CareFirst,” the complaint says.

The trademark infringement lawsuit comes as the region’s largest health insurer engages in separate litigation against two brothers whom it accused in June of engaging in a conspiracy to exploit over $50 million in benefits offered to locals. On Friday, former insurance brokers Avraham and Eliezer Rappaport filed motions to dismiss the racketeering lawsuit, saying CareFirst filed the complaint outside the statute of limitations.

Tags: Insurance, Copyright & Trademark Law, U.S. District Court, Consumer Protection Act, healthcare, trademark infringement, carefirst, racketeering, Baltimore, intellectual property

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Tags: Insurance, Copyright & Trademark Law, healthcare, Consumer Protection Act, carefirst, intellectual property, trademark infringement, washington county, racketeering, U.S. District Court

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