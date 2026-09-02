Churchill Downs asks for probe over bets at MD training center

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Churchill Downs has requested a federal investigation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs, sent a letter Aug. 28 to the Federal Trade Commission seeking an independent review of HISA. The review is centered on betting and unexpected wins at the Fair Hill Training Center in Cecil County, as well as allegations that Fair Hill owner and handicapper Marshall Gramm improperly accessed confidential horse health records through the HISA Portal.

“HISA thanks Churchill Downs Incorporated for sharing their concerns surrounding the industry’s integrity,” a spokesperson for HISA told The Courier Journal. “HISA has been in communication with the FTC about the issues raised in the letter and welcomes the FTC’s ongoing oversight and review of our actions, policies, protocols, and systems.”

The track is also seeking answers about the delayed disclosure of a banned drug test and whether confidential veterinary records were properly protected online.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story may be updated.