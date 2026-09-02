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Churchill Downs asks for probe over bets at MD training center

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Churchill Downs asks for probe over bets at MD training center

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The MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, an equestrian training and event facility in Cecil County, is one of Maryland's cherished horse racing traditions. (Photo by Shannon Brinkman)

Churchill Downs asks for probe over bets at MD training center

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Churchill Downs has requested a federal investigation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of , sent a letter Aug. 28 to the Federal Trade Commission seeking an independent review of HISA. The review is centered on and unexpected wins at the Training Center in , as well as allegations that Fair Hill owner and handicapper Marshall Gramm improperly accessed confidential horse health records through the HISA Portal.

“HISA thanks Churchill Downs Incorporated for sharing their concerns surrounding the industry’s integrity,” a spokesperson for HISA told The Courier Journal. “HISA has been in communication with the about the issues raised in the letter and welcomes the FTC’s ongoing oversight and review of our actions, policies, protocols, and systems.”

The track is also seeking answers about the delayed disclosure of a banned drug test and whether confidential veterinary records were properly protected online.

Churchill Downs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story may be updated.

Tags: ftc, Customer Protection Law, Sports, betting, Cecil County, churchill downs, Horse Racing, Fair Hill

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Tags: ftc, Customer Protection Law, Sports, churchill downs, betting, Fair Hill, Cecil County, Horse Racing

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