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Juvenile records can be admitted in criminal cases under gun exception, MD court rules

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Juvenile records can be admitted in criminal cases under gun exception, MD court rules

Pistols are displayed during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Atlanta on April 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Pistols are displayed during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Atlanta on April 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Juvenile records can be admitted in criminal cases under gun exception, MD court rules

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Key takeaways:
  • Maryland Appellate Court rules juvenile records admissible under limited exception
  • Luis Ivan Marquez convicted of second-degree murder and illegal firearm possession
  • Judge highlights conflict between juvenile record confidentiality and gun laws

Some juvenile records can be admitted in adult criminal proceedings under a “limited exception,” the ruled last week.

Juvenile records are confidential and cannot be admitted as evidence in criminal cases. But state law also prohibits firearm possession by people under 30 who had previously been adjudicated a juvenile delinquent.

The state’s intermediate appellate court ruled Friday that the law making juvenile records off-limits in criminal cases is “not absolute” and that the age-based gun restriction would be “unenforceable and thus meaningless” if such evidence was out of bounds.

The court upheld the convictions of Luis Ivan Marquez, accused of fatally shooting a man in a apartment building in February 2023. A jury in Prince George’s County Circuit Court convicted him of second-degree murder, illegal firearm possession by a person under 30 and other charges.

Despite the two laws having coexisted for more than two decades, this case was the first in which a court ruled on the conflict, wrote Senior Judge Joseph Getty, who was specially assigned. If a defendant refuses to stipulate to the fact that they had been adjudicated delinquent — as Marquez did — and juvenile records can’t be admitted, there would be no way to convict them of illegal gun possession, he wrote.

“Under Mr. Marquez’s interpretation of the two statutes, faced with a similar circumstance, the State would have no means of establishing a criminal defendant’s status as disqualified from carrying a regulated firearm except by a stipulation from the defendant,” Getty wrote.

“As we have outlined above, the purpose of admitting any evidence at all of Mr. Marquez’s prior conduct was solely to establish his legal status as a person disqualified from carrying a regulated firearm,” he wrote. “The circuit court admitted no more than was strictly necessary to establish this status.”

Getty pointed out that the gun law is similar to other laws restricting gun possession based on age or prior conduct which have recently been upheld by Maryland’s top courts despite U.S. Supreme Court rulings expanding gun rights.

Last year, he noted, the Maryland Supreme Court upheld a ban on gun possession after felony-level convictions. And in July, the Maryland Appellate Court — ruling en banc for the first time in more than a decade — upheld the state’s ban on gun possession by people under 21.

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Getty was joined by appellate judges Stuart Berger and Andrea Leahy.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which represented Marquez, declined to comment. The Office of the Attorney General, which represented the state, did as well.

The court also wrote that the prosecutor was wrong to refer to the juvenile adjudication as a “conviction” during the trial but found that the error was harmless.

Although the appellate court upheld the key convictions, it ruled that Marquez shouldn’t have been charged with multiple counts of illegal firearm possession by a person under 30 and of wearing and carrying a firearm. It vacated all but one conviction for each offense and remanded the case to the trial court to correct his sentence.

Tags: Andrea Leahy, prince george's county circuit court, Appellate Court of Maryland, takoma park, gun control, criminal appeals, juvenile justice, guns, Prince George County, Joseph Getty

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Tags: Prince George County, prince george's county circuit court, gun control, Joseph Getty, takoma park, juvenile justice, Stuart Berger, criminal appeals, guns, criminal justice

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