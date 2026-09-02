Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tiger Woods loses driver’s license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Home >Law >

Tiger Woods loses driver’s license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Golfer Tiger Woods, flanked by his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, leaves the courthouse in Stuart, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2026, after his scheduled appearance before a judge in person for the first time since his March 27 car accident, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charge after a rollover crash. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Golfer Tiger Woods, flanked by his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, leaves the courthouse in Stuart, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2026, after his scheduled appearance before a judge in person for the first time since his March 27 car accident, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charge after a rollover crash. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Tiger Woods loses driver’s license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Listen to this article
Key takeaways:
  • Tiger Woods license suspended for five years in
  • Woods entered no-contest plea, avoided jail time
  • Judge Darren Steele imposed concurrent suspensions
  • State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl defended case outcome

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida – Tiger Woods will have his license suspended for five years after reaching a in his impaired-driving case on Wednesday that will allow the decorated golfer to avoid jail time.

The 15-times major champion, who initially pleaded not guilty, entered a no-contest motion on all charges and was adjudicated guilty at a change-of-plea hearing he attended at Martin County Courthouse.

Judge Darren Steele said two five-year driver’s license suspensions will run at the same time, one on a charge and one on a careless driving citation.

“There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail,” Steele told Woods.

The 50-year-old Woods, who was also handed about $1,500 in fines as part of the plea deal, has 30 days to appeal the ruling which dropped the more serious offense of driving under the influence.

Woods attends hearing with girlfriend Vanessa Trump

Woods, dressed in a dark suit and tie, arrived at the Martin County Courthouse seated in the front passenger seat of a black SUV and did not answer questions from reporters as he and girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., walked in and out of the building for the hearing.

State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl told reporters he was comfortable with the outcome of the case and outlined the prosecution’s challenges in proving Woods, who has a documented pharmacological tolerance after multiple back and knee surgeries, was impaired by hydrocodone.

“Both toxicologists reviewing the information and evidence provided to them were of the opinion that there was insufficient proof,” Bakkedahl said. “I don’t make the facts; I accept them as they are brought to me of his impairment.”

Bakkedahl, who defended the handling of the case amid criticism that Woods could get favourable treatment given his fame, also had a message for the golfer.

“If I can send any message to Mr. Woods, it’s simply this: of all the people in the world who should not get behind the wheel of the car, it’s the gentleman who is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet,” said Bakkedahl.

“Somebody will see him, whether it’s in Georgia or Nevada or New York or where have you. He’s not to drive a car.”

Woods spent time abroad to seek treatment

Woods, regarded as the greatest golfer of his generation and one of the most famous athletes on the planet, initially pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence charges stemming from his rollover crash in March.

At the time, Woods told authorities he was looking down at his phone and did not realise the truck in front of him had slowed down before his crash. No one was injured in the crash.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and officers observed him to be lethargic, slow, “sweating profusely” with eyes that were bloodshot, glassy and pupils that were “extremely dilated”.

​Steele had granted Woods’ request to travel outside the United States to receive treatment in a controlled environment and, in a March statement, the golfer said he was stepping away to seek treatment and focus on his health.

In May, the judge granted prosecutors’ request to subpoena Woods’ prescription drug records, covering a period from the start of 2026 to March ​27, the day Woods’ Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home in Florida.

In July, the judge granted a similar request that allowed prosecutors to obtain hospital records connected to ​the golfer’s medical treatment following his crash.

Woods, who has not played in an official event since the 2024 British Open, has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus with ​18. He also has won 82 PGA Tour events, a record he shares with Sam Snead.

He spent a record 683 weeks as world number one and is the only player to have held all four major titles at the same time, a feat known as the “Tiger Slam.”

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Christian Radnedge.

Tags: plea deal, florida, golf, reckless driving, Sports, criminal law, dui

Related Articles

Tags: golf, reckless driving, Sports, dui, plea deal, florida, criminal law

Related Articles

Related Content

Appellate Court of Maryland

Appellate Court of MD: Sentencing enhancement, self-defense, workers’ compensation, more

Alleged award — sentencing enhancement — self-defense — workers’ compensation — juvenile adjudication — recusa […]

September 3, 2026

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland located at 6500 Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt. (District Court of Maryland)

$5.1K fines for immigrants spark lawsuit in MD against Trump administration

A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the Trump administration of unlawfully assessing an “inadmissible alie […]

September 2, 2026

Hon. Kendra Y. Ausby was reappointed to the Baltimore City Circuit Court bench. She's been a judge with the court since 2010 and was nearing the end of her first term. (The Daily Record file photo)

Moore makes appointment to Appellate Court of Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore appointed an associate judge on the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to the Appellate Court of […]

September 2, 2026

A Starbucks mug is displayed during the Starbucks Investor Day event in New York City on Jan. 29, 2026. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Starbucks dress code didn’t violate NYC workers’ labor rights, court rules

An appeals court reversed a federal labor board ruling that said Starbucks broke the law by barring workers fr […]

September 2, 2026

Tyler Robinson, charged in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, speaks with defense attorney Staci Visser as he sits during a preliminary hearing in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Francisco Kjolseth/Pool via REUTERS)

Man accused of killing Charlie Kirk to stand trial, face potential death penalty

Tyler James Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, will sta […]

September 2, 2026

MARS 900

Churchill Downs asks for probe over bets at MD training center

Churchill Downs has requested a federal review centered on betting and unexpected wins at the Fair Hill Traini […]

September 2, 2026

Editors Picks

The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland located at 6500 Cherrywood Lane in Greenbelt. (District Court of Maryland)

$5.1K fines for immigrants spark lawsuit in MD against Trump administration

2/9/2026
IMG_0096

USM agrees to pay raises to MD employee union members, ending standoff

2/9/2026
Pistols are displayed during the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Atlanta on April 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Juvenile records can be admitted in criminal cases under gun exception, MD court[...]

2/9/2026
Storm clouds behind the Southeast Baltimore headquarters of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

CareFirst files trademark suit against Hagerstown health company

2/9/2026
Progress on timely payments for thousands of people who are out of work and awaiting their benefits has remained slow under the leadership of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. (File photo/Dwyer Workforce Development)

MD employers must register for paid family leave

1/9/2026

Commentary

More News

A Starbucks mug is displayed during the Starbucks Investor Day event in New York City on Jan. 29, 2026. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Starbucks dress code didn’t violate NYC workers’ labor rights, court[...]

2/9/2026
Golfer Tiger Woods, flanked by his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, leaves the courthouse in Stuart, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2026, after his scheduled appearance before a judge in person for the first time since his March 27 car accident, when he was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charge after a rollover crash. (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Tiger Woods loses driver’s license for five years in plea deal, avoids jai[...]

2/9/2026
Tyler Robinson, charged in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, speaks with defense attorney Staci Visser as he sits during a preliminary hearing in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 1, 2026. (Francisco Kjolseth/Pool via REUTERS)

Man accused of killing Charlie Kirk to stand trial, face potential death penalty

2/9/2026
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London on June 24, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo)

Google defeats US bid to force ad tech sale

2/9/2026
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein presides at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, on June 27, 2023, in a courtroom sketch. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg/File Photo)

Dozens of federal judges describe intensifying threats in new report

2/9/2026