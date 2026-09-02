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USM agrees to pay raises to MD employee union members, ending standoff

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USM agrees to pay raises to MD employee union members, ending standoff

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AFSCME President Patrick Moran calls on members of the University System of Maryland's board of regents to honor the contract they mutually agreed to by implementing merit raises for unionized employees at a rally on July 23, 2026. (Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

USM agrees to pay raises to MD employee union members, ending standoff

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The agreed Tuesday to pay negotiated raises to members of the state employees’ union, ending a monthslong standoff.

With the agreement to pay the 2.5% pay increase outlined in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ agreement with the system, the union will withdraw its pending unfair labor practice charge against the state. It also won’t file a planned lawsuit against the system and Gov. ‘s administration, according to Stuart Katzenberg, Council 3’s director of collective bargaining and growth.

The labor dispute ended after months of pressure from the union and Moore’s office. The merit increase is retroactive to July 1, and a flat $500 wage increase will become effective in January 2027.

“With our budget under intense pressure, we’re happy we’ve found a way to this resolution,” Michael Sandler, ‘s vice chancellor for communications and marketing, said in a statement.

“We’re grateful that we’ve been able to work collaboratively with the Governor to provide these pay increases for our employees this fiscal year, and we look forward to continued partnership with the Governor’s Office as we determine how to fund these raises in future years,” Sandler said.

The decision “is a direct result of pressure, rallies, and demonstrations from AFSCME members across the USM,” the union said in a news release.

“When university system leaders attempted to treat our legally binding union contract as an option rather than an obligation, AFSCME members did not back down,” Sabeela Ally, executive director of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, said in a statement. “We sent a clear message that leading with integrity and honor as premier higher institutions starts with treating your workers with the respect that they deserve.”

Moore said in a statement that the agreement reflected that the state’s public colleges and universities “are only as strong as the workers behind them.”

“As systems continue grappling with unprecedented challenges nationwide, this resolution delivers fair wages to the nearly 5,700 employees across USM’s campuses who deserve it,” the governor said.

The union said that work still continues to reinstate positions that the university system eliminated in a wave of roughly 100 layoffs affecting AFSCME members.

Tags: University System of Maryland, Wes Moore, afscme, higher education, Education, unions, collective bargaining, USM

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Tags: unions, USM, University System of Maryland, higher education, Education, afscme, collective bargaining, Wes Moore

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