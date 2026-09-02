VPC, Inc. expands the possibilities of live events with Intuiface interactive experiences

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For more than 30 years, VPC, Inc. has been at the forefront of video production and event technology, helping brands, organizations, and venues turn ideas into unforgettable experiences. Now, VPC is reaching even higher with an incredible new offering: Intuiface interactive experiences—a powerful, flexible platform that transforms screens into dynamic, touch-driven storytelling tools.

In an era where audiences expect more than passive viewing, interactivity is no longer a luxury—it’s an expectation. With Intuiface, VPC enables clients to create interactive displays, interactive digital signage, and fully customized touchscreen experiences that engage audiences, invite participation, and leave a lasting impression.

What Is Intuiface?

Intuiface is a robust, designer-friendly program that allows for the creation of rich, interactive content without limits. It turns standard displays and touchscreens into immersive environments where users can explore information, visuals, and media at their own pace. The platform supports audio, images, video, live data feeds, and interactive elements, all working together seamlessly.

The result? Experiences that don’t just inform—they captivate.

Whether it’s a corporate event, trade show, museum-style exhibit, fan activation, or branded installation, Intuiface experiences can be tailored precisely to the moment and the message.

Infinite possibilities, one powerful platform

One of the most compelling aspects of Intuiface is its flexibility. There is no single “template” for an Intuiface experience—every project begins with a vision and ends with something completely unique.

Working with VPC, clients can explore an almost endless range of interactive options, including:

Interactive maps that allow users to select predetermined locations and instantly view images, text descriptions, videos, or additional layers of information.

Slide shows and photo scrolls that feel alive, responding to touch and movement rather than simply cycling on a loop.

Information scrolls that can be curated for different audiences or updated in real time.

Interactive exhibits, similar to what you might find in a museum or visitor center, designed to educate, entertain, and encourage exploration.

Interactive sports statistics displays, which can pull data from live websites or be driven by manually created data sheets for total control and accuracy.

These experiences can be as simple or as complex as the event demands. A single touchscreen can become a self-guided journey, while multiple displays can work together to create an immersive, multi-screen environment.

Fully branded, fully custom

Branding matters—especially in live environments where every detail contributes to the audience’s perception. With Intuiface, everything can be branded. Colors, fonts, layouts, animations, and transitions can all be designed to align perfectly with a client’s identity.

VPC approaches each project with customization at the core. No two events are the same, and no two Intuiface experiences should be either. From corporate branding and sponsor integration to event-specific themes and messaging, each experience is built to feel intentional and cohesive.

This level of customization ensures that the technology never feels generic. Instead, it becomes an extension of the brand itself.

Smart content that stays current

Another standout advantage of Intuiface is its ability to stay relevant long after the event begins. Content can be updated dynamically, whether by linking to live websites, syncing with real-time data sources, or updating internally managed data sheets.

For sports, analytics, or data-driven environments, this means statistics can evolve as the action unfolds. For corporate or educational events, information can be refreshed without rebuilding the entire experience. VPC ensures these systems are designed thoughtfully, so updates are seamless and reliable.

The result is interactive content that feels alive—responsive not only to touch, but to the moment itself.

Powered by over 30 years of event expertise

Technology alone doesn’t create great experiences—expertise does. This is where VPC truly stands apart.

With over three decades in the event production business, VPC understands how technology, storytelling, logistics, and audience behavior intersect. Their team doesn’t just deploy tools; they act as video production and event production consultants, guiding clients from concept through execution.

That experience translates directly into better results. VPC knows how to design interactions that make sense in real-world environments, anticipate audience flow, and integrate seamlessly with lighting, audio, video, staging, and broadcast elements.

In short, they know what works—and why.

A partner, not just a provider

VPC has built its reputation on relationships. Over the years, the company has maintained long-standing partnerships while continuously welcoming new collaborators, clients, and creative challenges.

This philosophy carries into their Intuiface offering. VPC works closely with clients to understand goals, audiences, and constraints, then designs interactive solutions that support the bigger picture. It’s a collaborative process rooted in trust, creativity, and technical excellence.

Whether you’re exploring interactive technology for the first time or looking to elevate an already sophisticated event strategy, VPC meets you where you are—and helps take you further.

Captivating audiences, one touch at a time

At its core, Intuiface is about connection. It invites people to lean in, explore, and engage. Combined with VPC’s production expertise, it becomes a powerful storytelling tool that turns viewers into participants.

In crowded event spaces and attention-driven environments, that kind of engagement is invaluable. Interactive experiences slow people down, spark curiosity, and create moments worth remembering—and sharing.

VPC, Inc. is redefining what’s possible with interactive displays and digital signage, blending cutting-edge technology with decades of production knowledge. With Intuiface experiences, the sky truly is the limit—and VPC is ready to help you reach it.

If you’re looking for a partner who understands events, embraces innovation, and knows how to captivate an audience, VPC, Inc. is ready to collaborate.