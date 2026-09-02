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Moore makes appointment to Appellate Court of Maryland

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Moore makes appointment to Appellate Court of Maryland

Moore makes appointment to Appellate Court of Maryland

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Hon. Kendra Y. Ausby was reappointed to the Baltimore City Circuit Court bench. She's been a judge with the court since 2010 and was nearing the end of her first term. (The Daily Record file photo)
Hon. Kendra Y. Ausby was reappointed to the bench. She’s been a judge with the court since 2010 and was nearing the end of her first term. (The Daily Record file photo)

Gov. appointed Kendra Young Ausby to the , at-large, his office said Wednesday.

Ausby is currently an associate judge on the Circuit Court for City, a position she’s held since 2010.

“It is an honor to appoint Judge Kendra Young Ausby to the Appellate Court of Maryland,” Moore said in a news release. “With her deep legal expertise and dedication to her community, I know Judge Ausby will advance justice under the law and serve our state well.”

As a circuit court judge, she has presided over thousands of cases spanning a diverse array of legal issues, including medical malpractice, custody, delinquency and constitutional criminal procedure, the release says. Ausby has also served as the judge in charge of the Family/Domestic Division and has served as one of the judges selected for the special assignment of Maryland cases.

In 2024, she was appointed an associate judge by special assignment on the Appellate Court of Maryland.

Before joining the bench, Ausby served as principal counsel for the Courts and Judicial Affairs Division of the Maryland Office of the from 2008 to 2010, Moore’s office said. Before that, she was an assistant attorney general for the from 2001 to 2008, acting as in-house counsel for matters concerning civil rights, torts, contracts and delinquency.

She began her legal career following her 1998 admission to the Maryland Bar as an assistant public defender from 1998 to 2001, representing indigent clients facing criminal and delinquency charges in Baltimore City District and Circuit courts.

Ausby obtained her J.D. from the in 1997.

Tags: Baltimore City Circuit Court, Wes Moore, university of baltimore school of law, University of Baltimore, Baltimore, Child Victims Act, attorney general, baltimore city district court, department of juvenile services, Maryland judges

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Tags: Child Victims Act, Appellate Court of Maryland, university of baltimore school of law, University of Baltimore, Wes Moore, attorney general, baltimore city district court, Baltimore City Circuit Court, department of juvenile services, Maryland judges

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