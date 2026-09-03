Appellate Court of MD: Sentencing enhancement, self-defense, workers’ compensation, more

Listen to this article

Arbitration; alleged award

BOTTOM LINE: If a party contends that a putative arbitration award is not really an award, it need not move to modify, correct or vacate the alleged award within the deadlines set forth in the Maryland Uniform Arbitration Act. Instead, it may wait until such time, if ever, when the other side petitions to confirm the alleged award.

CASE: McDonald v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, No. 2104, Sept. Term, 2024 (filed Aug. 26, 2026) (Judges Graeff, ARTHUR, Wright).

FACTS: Carvet Carlyle McDonald and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. disputed the amount of property damage caused by a burst pipe. Pursuant to the homeowners’ policy, each selected an appraiser. Because the two appraisers could not agree, they selected a third individual as umpire.

On Dec. 2, 2021, McDonald’s appraiser (Michael Durlewanger) sent a one-page document captioned “Declaration of Appraisers” to the umpire (Kerry Kirtley). The document contained a place for Kirtley to sign in order to accept the appointment as umpire and to affirm his qualifications to serve. In addition, in a section captioned “Award,” it recited that “[w]e have carefully examined the premises and remains of the property” and have determined the “Actual Cash Value Loss” to be $130,663.00. The document had a second signature line below the “Award” section.

Kirtley signed the Declaration of Appraisers in two places—first, on the signature line below the section in which he accepted the appointment and affirmed; second, on the signature line below the “Award.” However Kirtley then informed McDonald’s representative that he had signed the Declaration of Arbitrators by mistake, that he had conducted no work on the matter, that the document did not reflect his opinions as to the amount of the loss, and that he had yet to formulate any opinions.

McDonald nevertheless commenced this case by filing a petition to confirm an arbitral award under the Maryland Uniform Arbitration Act. She later amended the petition to include a request for a declaratory judgment. After hearing oral argument on the petition, the circuit court agreed with State Farm that “no award was issued.”

LAW: What must a party do if it contends that a putative arbitration award is not really an award? Must the party move to modify, correct or vacate the alleged award even though the party contends that there is no award at all? And if the party waits to dispute the existence of the alleged award until after the other side petitions to confirm it, is the court required to grant the petition to confirm the alleged award on the ground that the party did not move to modify, correct or vacate it despite facts establishing that there is no award?

In this court’s judgment, a request to modify, correct or vacate an arbitration award presupposes the existence of an award. Similarly, a petition to confirm an arbitration award also presupposes the existence of an award. It is impossible to modify, correct or vacate an award that does not exist. It is equally impossible to confirm an award that does not exist.

On the other hand, by moving to modify, correct or vacate an “award,” the party could be said have to conceded that the arbitrators have actually made an “award.” Thus, when a party disputes whether the arbitrators have actually made an award, the party cannot move to modify, correct or vacate the alleged “award” without potentially compromising its own position.

These considerations lead this court to conclude that, if a party contends that a putative award is not really an award, the party need not move to modify, correct or vacate the alleged award within the deadlines set forth in sections 3-222(a), 3-223(a), and 3-224(a) of the Courts and Judicial Proceedings Article. Instead, the party may wait until such time, if ever, when the other side petitions to confirm the alleged award.

The party might not succeed in persuading the court that the alleged award is not really an award, in which case the court should confirm the award. A court, however, may not confirm an alleged award simply because the party that disputes the existence of the award did not move to modify, correct or vacate it within the statutory deadlines.

In this case, the undisputed evidence before the court established beyond all doubt that there was never an arbitration award. Because a court cannot confirm a nonexistent award, the circuit court did not err in declining to confirm the alleged award in this case.

However, the circuit court dismissed Mrs. McDonald’s entire pleading, including the portion that requested a declaratory judgment. Ordinarily, a court should dismiss a claim for a declaratory judgment “only when the plaintiffs have no right to a declaration at all—even a declaration that they are wrong.”

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirmed in part and vacated in part.

Criminal; sentencing enhancement

BOTTOM LINE: Where Maryland Code, Criminal Law Article § 3-601.1 required that the facts underlying this enhancement be submitted to a jury, but the jury here never made the required factual findings, the sentencing judge lacked authority to impose the sentencing enhancement.

CASE: Paul v. State, No. 1352, Sept. Term, 2024 (filed Aug. 28, 2026) (Judges LEAHY, Albright, Kehoe).

FACTS: A jury found appellant, Barry Dionte Paul, guilty of assault in the first and second degree, reckless endangerment and burglary in the fourth degree. In doing so, the jury necessarily credited testimony that Paul broke into his girlfriend’s apartment, then punched and strangled her until she had a seizure.

Before trial, the state notified Paul of its intent to seek an enhanced sentence under Maryland Code, Criminal Law Article, or CR, § 3-601.1, which adds up to five years if, beyond a reasonable doubt, Paul strangled his girlfriend knowing that “a minor who [was] at least 2 years old [wa]s present in [the] residence.” The court imposed this enhanced sentence, even though the jury was never asked whether Paul knew or reasonably should have known that he committed his crimes in the presence of a qualifying minor.

LAW: Paul argues the sentencing court violated his right to trial by jury when the judge, not the jury, decided that Paul violated an enhancement statute. That sentence, he argues, was imposed in violation of Apprendi v. New Jersey, 530 U.S. 266 (2000).

A sentence can violate Apprendi only if the purportedly enhanced sentence exceeds the statutory maximum for an unenhanced sentence. Here, the sentence imposed for first-degree assault does not exceed the statutory maximum. However the court agrees with Paul that CR § 3-601.1 itself required that the facts underlying his enhancement be submitted to a jury. That makes sense—the statute was enacted after Apprendi.

Testimony presented to the General Assembly about CR § 3-601.1 was consistent with this understanding.

Here, the jury never made such a finding, and it was never asked to. It follows that the sentencing judge here was not authorized by the statute to add a separate, consecutive five-year sentence. Thus, even though the sentencing judge could have sentenced Paul to 25 years for first-degree assault for all the same reasons, the sentencing judge could not sentence Paul to 20 years for first-degree assault and a consecutive five years under CR § 3-601.1.

This court cannot know whether the sentencing judge would have imposed 25 years just for first-degree assault, so it vacates the sentences imposed on all counts, thereby providing the circuit court with “maximum flexibility on remand to fashion a proper sentence,” so long as the sentences do not exceed the original aggregate sentence of 25 years.

Next, at trial, it became evident that the victim, Shaneita Hunter, and a witness, Aisha Butler, had given written statements to police officers on the night in question. Because those statements were not provided to the state, however, they were not produced in discovery. Paul argues that because these written statements were not produced, Hunter and Butler should not have been allowed to testify at trial.

On this record, nobody knows what happened to Hunter’s and Butler’s statements. The trial court found that the state’s attorney exercised appropriate diligence to find them. This finding was not clearly erroneous, because it is adequately supported by the state’s attorney’s detailed testimony about her efforts. For the same reason, the trial court’s finding that the state had not acted in bad faith was supported by substantial evidence.

The trial court carefully considered the appropriate remedy for what it found to be a good-faith record-keeping error. A continuance of the proceedings would not help, because based on the investigation the state had already done, the letters were not likely to be found. Under these circumstances, the trial court’s conclusion—that a missing evidence instruction would minimize any prejudice to Paul—to be eminently reasonable.

Paul also contends, and the state agrees, that the trial court erred in imposing separate sentences for first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, because they were based on the same underlying act—strangling Hunter. This court agrees with the parties. As applied here, reckless endangerment under CR § 3-204(a)(1) merges into assault in the first degree under CR § 3-202(b)(1) or (b)(3), because over the course of Paul’s attack, his reckless endangerment “ripen[ed] into the even more blameworthy specific intent to inflict . . . harm” on Hunter.

Enhanced sentence under CR § 3-601.1 reversed; other sentences vacated; case remanded for resentencing.

Criminal; self-defense jury instruction

BOTTOM LINE: Where the trial court refused to give a self-defense jury instruction requested by the defendant, it did not err. The record does not provide evidence generated at trial which indicates that, at the moment the victim was shot, defendant subjectively believed that he was in imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm.

CASE: Lambert v. State, No. 1622, Sept. Term, 2024 (filed Aug. 26, 2026) (Judges Nazarian, RIPKEN, Beachley).

FACTS: A jury found Wesley Lambert guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and of wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

LAW: Appellant requested that the court instruct the jury on identification procedure by law enforcement agency concerning the photo arrays conducted. The state responded that the requested jury instruction did not apply to the evidence generated in the case because the identifications made by the police officers were corroborations of confirmatory identification rather than as eyewitnesses to a crime. The court agrees with the state. Maryland Pattern Jury Instruction, or MPJI-CR 3:30.1 is inapplicable without an identification procedure involving an eyewitness identification.

Here, the court finds no evidence in the record, nor does appellant note such evidence, that the officers witnessed the shooting or any of the related behavior by appellant; to the contrary, each of the police officers testified that they were not present at the 4200 block of Pimlico Road on the date Burruss was shot and did not observe the shooting or the surrounding circumstances. Moreover, the officers’ identifications were confirmatory non-eyewitness identifications rather than eyewitness identifications. The circuit court therefore did not abuse its discretion in declining to give the MPJI-CR 3:30.1 instruction.

Appellant also requested that the trial court give the jury an instruction regarding self-defense. In refusing to do so, the court did not err. The record does not provide evidence generated at trial which indicates that at the moment Burruss was shot, appellant subjectively believed that he was in imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Appellant next argues that the evidence is insufficient to sustain his convictions. He claims that there was no eyewitness or forensic testimony connecting him to the 4200 block of Pimlico Road or to the weapon used to kill Burruss. He contends that the circumstantial evidence in the case did not show that appellant was in the car at the time of Burruss’s death, nor that he was connected to the firearm used in the shooting. He further posits that evidence was insufficient to demonstrate accomplice liability because there was no evidence showing more than his mere presence at the scene.

The court disagrees. These evidence, including surveillance footage, taken in a light most favorable to the state, would have permitted a rational juror to conclude that appellant participated and aided in hunting, following and ultimately killing Burruss with a handgun; that such a killing was “deliberate, premeditated, and willful” and was unlawful and that the killing, which was a crime of violence, was conducted with a handgun which was transported in the Acura on Pimlico Road. As the evidence was also sufficient to permit a rational juror to conclude that appellant was an accomplice, it was not necessary for the evidence to demonstrate that appellant was personally connected to the handgun.

There was also sufficient evidence from which a reasonable juror could infer the existence of a conspiracy between appellant, Morris, Fleming and Ishway. The jury had the surveillance videos, which constituted evidence from which the jury could decide whether appellant’s conduct reflected a concert of action in the pursuit and shooting of Burruss.

Appellant was inside the Acura with Morris and Fleming when they followed Burruss to the Dollar General parking lot. Appellant then joined and conversed with Ishway in the McDonald’s parking lot after Burruss’s discharge of the firearm. Appellant and Morris returned to the Acura driven by Fleming, and together they again followed Burruss towards Pimlico Road. Burruss was killed within minutes of the group’s meeting in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Judgments of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirmed.

Domestic relations; guardianship petition

BOTTOM LINE: Where a party seeking guardianship must provide medical certificates evaluating the mental health of the subject, but the subject of the guardianship petition refuses to submit to a mental health evaluation, the circuit court has no equitable authority under the statute and rules to order an examination or evaluation.

CASE: In the Matter of Anita Rani Mishra, No. 1068, Sept. Term, 2024 (filed Aug. 27, 2026) (Judges Graeff, Arthur, WOODWARD).

FACTS: Appellant, Gyan Sagar Mishra, is the brother of appellee, Anita Rani Mishra. On Jan. 12, 2024, appellant filed guardianship petitions in the circuit court. Attached to the petitions were two medical certificates evaluating appellee’s mental health, one by a licensed physician and the other by a licensed clinical professional counselor, or LCPC.

After the court deemed the medical certificate signed by the LCPC insufficient under Maryland Rule 10-202(a), appellant filed a motion for a mental examination of appellee pursuant to Rules 10-202 and 2-423 in order to obtain the correct medical certificate. The court denied appellant’s motion for a mental examination of appellee and then granted appellee’s motion to dismiss the petitions.

LAW: Rule 10-202(a)(3)(A) directs the circuit court to defer the issuance of a show cause order under Rule 10-104 only when the petition lacks two valid medical certificates and “alleges that the alleged disabled person is residing with or under the control of a person who has refused to permit examination or evaluation” by specified health care professionals. There is no language in Rule 10-202(a)(3)(A) that authorizes the court to defer the issuance of the required show cause order when the alleged disabled person is not residing with or under the control of a third person and it is the alleged disabled person who refuses to undergo the examination or evaluation.

Further, there is no language in Rule 10-202(a)(3)(A) authorizing the trial court to issue an order requiring that the alleged disabled person “appear personally on a date specified in the order and show cause why the alleged disabled person should not be examined or evaluated.” And even if the court went beyond the plain language of Rule 10-202(a)(3) and considered the history of the rule, it would reach the same result.

Regarding the persons who are authorized to sign and verify the certificates that must be filed with the petition, a LCPC is not listed among the health care professionals that are authorized to sign and verify certificates under Estates and Trusts Article, or E&T § 13-705(c)(2) and Rule 10-202(a)(1). Nor is there any language in the statute or rule that would indicate a legislative intent to include, as authorized certificate signers, health care professionals with similar or related education, training or experience to the listed health care professionals. Even if the language of E&T § 13-705(c)(2) and Rule 10-202(a)(1) is deemed to be ambiguous, a review of the history of the statute and rule leads to the same result.

Appellant argues that the circuit court has the equitable authority under the statute and rules to order appellee to undergo an examination or evaluation against her own wishes. This court instead concludes that the circuit court does not have any equitable powers to supplement, amend, or add to the language of E&T § 13-705(c)(2) or Rule 10-202(a)(1) & (3) to authorize the court to order appellee to submit to an examination or evaluation against her wishes or to accept an invalid medical certificate filed with the guardianship petition.

Appellant next argues that the trial court erred or abused its discretion when it denied appellant’s motion to have appellee submit to an examination pursuant to Rule 2-423. The court disagrees. Rule 2-423 provides that “[w]hen the mental or physical condition or characteristic of a party . . . is in controversy, the court may order the party to submit to a mental or physical examination[.]”

Because the circuit court did not acquire personal jurisdiction over appellee, it did not have the authority under Rule 2-423 to impose on appellee the obligation to undergo a mental examination or to deprive appellee of her civil right of privacy to decline to undergo such examination. Therefore, appellee was not a “party” in the guardianship proceedings before the trial court within the meaning of Rule 2-423.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County affirmed.

Employment; workers’ compensation

BOTTOM LINE: Where a football player was injured while training in Virginia, but his practice in Virginia was incidental to his ongoing employment for the team, which was for the purpose of winning football games, more of which would have taken place in Maryland than anywhere else, he was a “covered employee” under the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Act.

CASE: In the Matter of Curtis Brooks, Case No. 549, Sept. Term, 2025 (filed Aug. 26, 2026) (Judges BERGER, Tang, Kenney).

FACTS: Curtis Brooks is a professional football player who was hired by the Washington Commanders on Aug. 3, 2023. On Aug. 6, 2023, Mr. Brooks ruptured his left Achilles tendon during a training camp practice. Mr. Brooks filed a workers’ compensation claim with the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission, or MWCC. The MWCC disallowed the claim, finding that Mr. Brooks was not a covered employee in Maryland. Mr. Brooks appealed, and the circuit court reversed the decision of the MWCC, finding that Mr. Brooks was a covered employee.

LAW: “Whether an individual is a ‘covered employee’ depends on whether the individual is an employee of the employer, [LE] § 9-202(a); and on the site of the employment, see [LE] § 9-203.” There is no doubt that at the time of his injury, Mr. Brooks was appellant’s employee. Accordingly, this appeal necessarily focuses on the site of employment.

Mr. Brooks, who had been employed by appellant for exactly three days, all of which were practices that took place in Virginia, had never played in any games for the team. Appellant characterizes Mr. Brooks’s employment with the team as a “tryout” and alleges that, based on Mr. Brooks career up to the point of his injury, he likely would not have made the team’s active roster and would play at most, two preseason games in Maryland.

Appellant, however, focuses on the “consistent and predictable” language of a prior decision, rather than appropriately emphasizing the “ongoing relationship” between the parties. Mr. Brooks had signed a contract binding his employment with the team until March 2024. The contract explicitly stated that the team “employs [Mr. Brooks] as a skilled football player. [Mr. Brooks] accepts such employment.” Mr. Brooks was exclusively employed by the team and was not permitted to play for any other team during this time and was also prohibited from engaging in activities that could result in injury.

Mr. Brooks’s contract obligated him to “report promptly for and participate fully in Club’s official mandatory minicamp(s), official preseason training camp, all Club meetings and practice sessions, and all preseason, regular season and postseason football games scheduled for or by Club.” At the time of his injury, Mr. Brooks was employed by appellant and anticipated remaining his employment by Appellant until March 2024. Accordingly, Mr. Brooks and appellant were in an ongoing employment relationship.

Appellant invites this court to engage in speculation regarding how many games Mr. Brooks would have played in Maryland to determine whether Mr. Brooks would have been covered. It declines to engage in such speculation. Indeed, effectively establishing a certain number of games that would meet the threshold for “regular” and “predictable” employment is an inexact estimation.

At the time of his injury, Mr. Brooks was employed by the team. The specific terms of the contract contemplated this employment until “the last day of the 2023 League Year.” The contract required Mr. Brooks to practice in Virginia and participate fully in “all preseason, regular season and postseason football games scheduled for or by Club.” Mr. Brooks’s practice in Virginia was incidental to his employment for the team, which was for the purpose of winning football games, more of which would have taken place in Maryland than anywhere else.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirmed.

Evidence; juvenile adjudication

BOTTOM LINE: Where the state was required to show evidence of the event that disqualified defendant from possessing a firearm, but a juvenile adjudication is inadmissible as evidence against the adjudged in a criminal proceeding prior to conviction, and the defendant’s counsel refused to stipulate to the prior juvenile adjudication, it was admissible under a limited exception.

CASE: Marquez v. State, No. 1563, Sept. Term, 2024 (filed Aug. 28, 2026) (Judges Berger, Leahy, GETTY).

FACTS: On Feb. 20, 2023, Maurice Chase, an off-duty security guard, got into an altercation with appellant Luis Ivan Marquez, who was smoking in the lobby of the building where Mr. Chase lived and worked. The altercation resulted in Mr. Marquez shooting Mr. Chase. Mr. Marquez argued that he shot Mr. Chase in self-defense.

Mr. Marquez was charged, among other things, with a violation of the unlawful possession of a firearm statute, § 5-133(b)(15) of the Public Safety Article, or PS. At trial, Mr. Marquez declined to stipulate to the disqualifying event that supported this charge because it was a juvenile adjudication.

As a result, the court exercised its discretion to allow limited evidence of Mr. Marquez’s juvenile record to support the existence of the disqualifying event. Mr. Marquez submits that evidence was not admission under § 3-8A-23 of the Courts and Judicial Proceedings Article, or CJP, which provides that a juvenile adjudication is inadmissible as evidence against the adjudged in a criminal proceeding prior to conviction.

LAW: Mr. Marquez asserts that the prosecutor improperly shifted the burden of proof during closing arguments by stating that “[a]ll murder, if it is not first-degree murder, is presumed to be second degree murder unless proven otherwise.” This court holds that although the state improperly commented upon the law where the law was not in question, the state’s comments during closing argument did not shift the burden of proof, and the court’s instruction to the jury sufficiently cured any error.

Next, Mr. Marquez testified at trial that Mr. Chase made threatening statements to him such that he feared for his life. The court sustained objections to portions of Mr. Marquez’s testimony on the grounds that they were hearsay, or else speculative as to Mr. Chase’s internal thought process. Mr. Marquez argues that these objections should not have been sustained, because preventing Mr. Marquez from testifying to exactly what Mr. Chase said deprived him of a meaningful opportunity to present his defense.

The court sees no error in the circuit court’s evidentiary rulings. Moreover, as the state points out, Mr. Marquez was permitted to testify without objection to substantially similar or even more detailed observations about Mr. Chase’s behavior and statements throughout his testimony, and was thus permitted to offer testimony to support his argument that he shot Mr. Chase in self-defense.

Turning to the central issue on appeal, Mr. Marquez was charged with a violation of PS § 5-133 because he had a firearm, was under the age of 30 and had previously been adjudicated delinquent for a robbery, which would have been a disqualifying conviction if he had been an adult at the time. Defense counsel declined to stipulate to Mr. Marquez’s prior juvenile adjudication, which placed the state in a difficult position: the state was required to show evidence of the event that disqualified Mr. Marquez from possessing a firearm under PS § 5-133, but was prohibited from doing so under CJP § 3-8A-23.

PS § 5-133 is not a new statute, but was enacted considerably later than the comprehensive juvenile justice reform that established CJP § 3-8A-23. Presuming that the General Assembly was aware of the law and its policy, and acted in accordance with that knowledge, to the extent that PS § 5-133(b)(15) is incompatible with CJP § 3-8A-23, PS § 5-133(b)(15) controls. This court does not read PS § 5-133(b)(15) to repeal CJP § 3-8A-23 by implication; instead, PS § 5-133(b)(15) creates a limited exception to CJP § 3-8A-23, the scope of which is exemplified in this case.

Finally, the parties agree that the court erroneously imposed separate convictions for two counts of possession of a firearm by one under the age of 30 and four counts of wearing and carrying a weapon. Mr. Marquez should have been convicted of only one charge for possession and one charge for wearing and carrying a firearm.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County affirmed in part and vacated in part.

Judges; recusal

BOTTOM LINE: Where the plaintiffs moved to disqualify each judge assigned to the case, the judge did not err in denying the latest motion to disqualify. He instead appropriately invoked the rule of necessity, finding that the plaintiffs would persist in suing whichever judge was next assigned to their cases if the matters were reassigned.

CASE: In the Matter of Eric Rodriguez et al., Nos. 498, 511, 619, 638, 639, 685, 711 & 712, Sept. Term, 2025 (filed Aug. 27, 2026) (Judges Nazarian, TANG, Sharer).

FACTS: This consolidated appeal arises from numerous public requests for records made to, related to or reviewed by the appellees, which include government entities, officials and other individuals. These requests were made by nine “appellants”— all of whom were found to be fictitious identities used by the real individual and named appellant, James Alford.

Thirty-three cases were consolidated and specially assigned to Judge Erik Atas. The appellants filed motions to disqualify Judge Atas from handling these cases, citing that he was named as a defendant in some of the cases. Various appellees filed a joint motion for sanctions against the appellants.

Following a hearing, Judge Atas denied the motion to recuse himself. He also determined that Mr. Alford was responsible for initiating the cases. Accordingly, Judge Atas granted the joint motion for sanctions and dismissed the thirty-three cases with prejudice. A thirty-fourth case was filed by various appellants just days before the hearing, before it could be specially assigned to Judge Atas and consolidated with the others. Once assigned, Judge Atas dismissed this case as well, based on his prior findings and the sanction previously imposed.

LAW: The first question is whether an appealable final judgment exists for all thirty-three cases consolidated under the lead case, including the three cases for which the circuit court declined to enter final judgment and stayed any ruling on whether to do so. Invoking Rule 2-602(b), the court found no just reason for delay in entering final judgment on thirty of the consolidated cases.

As for the three other consolidated cases, the court declined to enter final judgment, believing that pending appeals prevented these from constituting a final judgment under Rule 2-602(a). The court misapplied Rule 2-602 in two ways. Accordingly, the dismissal order with prejudice entered on the docket for all thirty-three consolidated cases constituted an appealable final judgment.

The appellees move to dismiss the appeal under ACM-REG-0712-2025 on jurisdictional grounds: there is no right to appeal to this court from a circuit court’s final judgment entered on appeal from the District Court’s decision. Alternatively, the appellees move to transfer ACM-REG-0712-2025 to the Supreme Court of Maryland under Maryland Rule 8-132. Appellants respond that they initiated C-24-CV-25-003124 as a separate action in the circuit court because the District Court obstructed their ability to note an appeal in the District Court cases. Accordingly, they maintain, the Appellate Court, not the Supreme Court, has jurisdiction over the appeal under ACM-REG-0712-2025. This court agrees.

Movant next requests that this court judicially notice the alleged misconduct of various appellees and counsel. But none of these assertions can be judicially noticed, as they are subject to reasonable dispute and are not capable of accurate and ready determination. Second, the doctrine of judicial notice “does not typically extend to facts relating specifically to the parties involved.” Third, the movant asks this court to take judicial notice of facts that lay at the center of his claims which are not subject to judicial notice.

The appellants contend that Judge Atas erred in denying their motions to disqualify him from hearing their cases. The court disagrees. Whenever a circuit court judge was assigned to the case, a lawsuit seeking that judge’s records was filed, demonstrating that “there [wa]s no end to filing suits against whatever judge is assigned to preside over these matters.” Although the appellants had not named every judge of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City individually as a defendant, Judge Atas appropriately invoked the rule of necessity given the specific circumstances, finding that the appellants would persist in suing whichever judge was next assigned to their cases if the matters were reassigned.

The second issue here is whether a trial court has authority to dismiss an action as a sanction when a party pursues it under a false name or identity. Based on Maryland case law recognizing the inherent authority of trial courts to sanction litigants for improper conduct and guided by decisions from other jurisdictions applying analogous authority to cases in which a litigant pursues an action under a false name, this court is satisfied that a trial court possesses inherent authority to impose sanctions for such conduct.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirmed.

Taxation; right of redemption

BOTTOM LINE: Where a party redeems property previously sold via a tax sale, the redemption requirement to pay taxes accruing after the date of the sale applies only to those taxes deemed to be “in arrears.”

CASE: Vertex TL LLC v. 2921-2923 McElderry Street, LLC, No. 927, Sept. Term, 2025 (filed Aug. 26, 2026) (Judges BERGER, Arthur, Eyler, James).

FACTS: On July 5, 2024 Vertex TL LLC filed a complaint to foreclose the right of redemption in property acquired via a tax sale. The named defendants included the record title owner of the property, 2921-23 McElderry Street, LLC, the appellee in this matter. According to the complaint, the amount necessary to redeem the property was $1,766.31 plus interest from the date of the sale, as well as $1,583.44 in costs, fees and expenses.

On Oct. 12, 2024, the circuit court issued an order which foreclosed the right of redemption in the property. Five days later, Tiffany McDonald, the sole member of McElderry, filed a motion to set aside the judgment of foreclosure. McDonald’s affidavit stated that, on Sept. 12, 2024, she delivered a certified check in the amount of $2,069.44 to the Baltimore City tax sale office, which was the amount she was told was required to redeem the property. At that time, McDonald was advised to pay an additional amount for 2023-2024 taxes, which she did. Attached as exhibits to the motion were receipts from the City of Baltimore.

Vertex argued that McElderry failed to pay all taxes due. It attached a lien certificate evidencing two liens on the property: $1,997.84 for 2024-2025 real property taxes which had become due on July 1, 2024 and $4,126.92 for metered water service. McElderry replied with an affidavit stating that he was advised by the Supervisor of the Baltimore City Tax Sale Department that water bills are not required to be paid in redemption. The circuit court issued an order vacating the judgment of foreclosure.

LAW: McElderry’s claims that Vertex “does not have standing to raise issues regarding the amount that a city or county must accept to redeem a property from tax sale,” because statutory requirements for redemption of property sold in a tax sale are intended to benefit the municipality and not the tax sale purchaser. The court is not persuaded.

Vertex, as the holder of the certificate of sale, had a statutory right to file the action to foreclose rights of redemption in the property. Moreover, as the holder of the tax sale certificate, Vertex “clearly has an interest in the property purchased.”

Turning to the merits, this court concludes that the intent of the General Assembly in adding the word “delinquent” to Md. Code, Tax-Property Article, or TP, § 14-828(a)(1)(iii) was to limit the redemption requirement to pay taxes accruing after the date of the sale to only those taxes deemed to be “in arrears.” At the time McElderry attempted to redeem the property on Sept. 12, 2024, the 2024-2025 property taxes were not yet “in arrears” under TP § 10-102(b), and therefore were not “delinquent” for purposes of TP § 14-828(a)(1)(iii). The court did not err in concluding that McElderry was not required to pay 2024-2025 taxes to redeem the property.

Turning to the water bills, pursuant to TP § 14-828(a)(1)(iii), “delinquent” bills for water service that accrue after the date of the tax sale and have become a lien on the property must be paid to redeem property sold in a tax sale. A bill for water service issued by a political subdivision of the state is “in arrears” if it remains unpaid after 30 days from the date the bill is sent.

The political subdivision must then notify the owner of the property, in writing, that the bill is in arrears and that water service will be discontinued. The amount of the arrearage and applicable penalties become a lien on the property if the bill remains unpaid after 60 days from the date the notice is sent. Consequently, although a water bill is deemed in arrears if not paid within 30 days after the bill is sent, it is not a “delinquent tax” for purposes TP § 14-828(a)(1)(iii) until after the lien attaches, which is 60 days after the notice is sent.

Here, the evidence in the record demonstrates that, as of Oct. 24, 2024, there was a lien on the property for outstanding water service charges in the amount of $4,126.92. It is not clear, however, what portion of that amount, if any, accrued after the date of the tax sale on Oct. 18, 2023, was in arrears, and had become a lien on the property at the time McElderry attempted to redeem on Sept. 12, 2024. On remand, the court shall conduct further proceedings to make such findings.

Order of the Circuit Court of Baltimore City vacating foreclosure vacated.