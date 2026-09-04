IV bags recalled in MD over potential fiberglass contamination

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NEW ORLEANS — Baxter International Inc., a healthcare company, announced a voluntary recall in Maryland and 13 other states of intravenous (IV) medications potentially contaminated with fiberglass and stainless steel.

Medication solutions involved in the recall include singular lots of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection (saline), Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution, which is used to slow blood clotting, and 70% Dextrose Injection, which is used to provide nutrition and hydration.

While only singular lots of each medication have been recalled, there are thousands to tens of thousands of IV bags in one manufacturer lot.

What states are affected?

Contaminated saline IV bags were distributed to 14 states: Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, according to the FDA.

The recalled product was distributed from July 31 to Aug. 3 to healthcare providers and distributors in these states.

The FDA did not list states where contaminated bags of Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution were distributed.

The FDA has advised customers, healthcare providers and distributors to immediately discontinue use of and return all affected units.

What would happen if you were injected with the contaminated IV solution? Have any patients been affected?

Injection of solution containing fiberglass and metal particles can cause blockage and clotting in blood vessels, which can cut off blood flow to vital organs, lead to a life-threatening blood clot in the lungs and cause permanent organ damage or death.

These particles may also cause local vein irritation, inflammatory reaction, aggravation of preexisting infections, and allergic reactions.

As of August, 25, Baxter International Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, the FDA says.

Reporting by Presley Bo Tyler, Shreveport Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.