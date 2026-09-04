MD prison officials say new body cameras help protect officers, inmates

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Key takeaways: Maryland DPSCS began statewide body camera rollout in May

Contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. costs $4.1 million annually

Monthly assaults in Division of Correction dropped 27%, officials say

Western Maryland prisons see up to 62% assault reduction, DPSCS says

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services officials discussed the recent statewide rollout of body-worn cameras for correctional officers during a demonstration Thursday, Sept. 3, at Roxbury Correctional Institution south of Hagerstown.

After an earlier pilot program at five state prisons, Roxbury was the first state prison where correctional officers began using the body-worn cameras on a regular basis as the department began its statewide rollout in May, said David Greene, deputy secretary of operations.

Correctional officers often face false allegations and the cameras can help clarify what occurred, according to Greene and Capt. Lander Walley, a shift supervisor at Roxbury.

The camera footage can be used during criminal investigations as well as during disciplinary hearings, Greene said.

The state’s 10-year contract with Axon Enterprise Inc. covers user licenses for the cameras and costs $4.1 million a year, according to DPSCS spokesperson Keith Martucci. That contract covers from Sept. 1, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2035. It also includes equipment maintenance and software.

Walley demonstrated attaching one of the small rectangular cameras to his uniform, just below the collar, and turned it on with the color of the light signaling whether it’s recording.

“Personally, I think it’s a great idea. Some people don’t like it. Some officers are kind of against it, but when it helps you, when it gets you out of trouble, when it backs you about your story, it’s going to save a lot of jobs,” said Walley, who has been working at Roxbury for 17 years.

Greene said the cameras are always on, but not always recording. There is a policy that outlines qualifying events that require the camera’s activation and also prohibited uses of the cameras.

The cameras are to be on during escorts, searches, counts and when officers respond to incidents, such as a use of force, Greene said.

They are not to be on during times when there is a typical expectation of privacy, such as bathroom use, showers or strip searches, during conversation with medical treatment providers, and in courtrooms, he said.

Officials say cameras are helping reduce prison assaults

The Herald-Mail asked Greene why body-worn cameras weren’t in use earlier in the correctional environment, given many local law enforcement agencies have been using them for years.

“The use case in the correctional environment is different than the community law enforcement. We wanted an opportunity to evaluate other states on how their body-worn camera program went out,” Greene said.

State officials consulted with other correctional agencies across the country that were using body-worn cameras and evaluated long-term statistics on their results, he said.

Maryland officials shared the following results from other states:

• Virginia saw a 59% reduction in injuries to inmates and a 45% reduction in reportable uses of force.

• Florida had a 70% reduction in excessive-force complaints during a pilot program. During the pilot period, the state had a 51% drop in uses of force in general-population settings and assaults on staff fell by 42%.

• Ohio saw a 50% drop in complaints from inmates and a 50% reduction in time spent on investigations. There also was a 24% drop in uses of force.

• State officials also shared early results in Maryland. The cameras were rolled out from May 23 to July 2 this year.

• After historic increases in assaults from fiscal year 2023 to 2024, monthly assaults began to consistently trend downward starting in last fiscal year’s fourth quarter (April through June 2026).

• Monthly assaults in the Division of Correction dropped by 27% in the past six months.

• As of August, quarterly assaults are the lowest they have been in the department since the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (July to September 2023).

The hotter summer months typically result in higher assault rates, according to a DPSCS release. Greene said there is no air conditioning in the housing units at the prisons south of Hagerstown, but there is AC in the medical infirmary at MCI-Hagerstown.

In August this year, the year-over-year assault rates departmentwide were lower than they have been in four years, the release states. There were 33% fewer inmate assaults and 20% fewer assaults on staff than during 2025. Physical assaults on staff, of any severity, dropped by 40% compared to August 2025.

The Western Maryland region has seen an increase in facility safety during the first two months of the body-worn camera rollout, the release states. That includes a 16% reduction in overall assaults compared to July and August a year ago for the Hagerstown-area prison complex and a 62% reduction in the Cumberland-area state prisons.

Walley said sometimes inmates see the camera and act differently, perhaps claiming they are having chest pains. Per policy, a correctional officer takes the inmate for a medical check and it “comes out they are lying” with the lie captured on the camera, he said. An inmate also may lie about who threw urine on an officer, blaming a cellmate. But the camera provides the proof, he said.

“I’ve been on the opposite side, when a guy said I was lying, and I wish I had the body camera then because it would have proved my story even more, Walley said.

In addition to clarifying what happened when there are false allegations against a correctional officer, the cameras also help officials become aware when an officer’s behavior is “not aligned with our policies,” Greene said.

“So, it serves as an accountability tool for us and to add additional protections for the incarcerated individuals in our custody,” Greene said.

Walley said correctional officers are getting used to the cameras. They haven’t had tech like this previously and part of getting used to the cameras is remembering to turn them on when responding to an incident, he said.

The cameras, once the recording function is turned on, can automatically capture 90 seconds of footage from before the recording was activated.

That 90 seconds can provide additional context for an investigation, including why it might not have been safe for an officer to activate the camera earlier, Greene said.

The body-cam footage is not viewed in real time like the surveillance cameras stationed in state prisons, Greene said.

One of the Axon camera’s features is it can identify other cameras in the area and that footage can be synced up for an investigator to see what happened from multiple views.

Access to the Axon recordings is strictly limited and is controlled out of the security operations unit at the public safety headquarters in Baltimore, Greene said.

Union still concerned about prison staffing

Linda He, spokeswoman for AFSCME Council 3, provided the following comment via email from AFSCME Maryland regarding the body-worn cameras:

“It’s true that DPSCS’s new body-worn camera program could introduce another level of accountability between incarcerated individuals and staff, but the idea that these cameras will meaningfully address ongoing safety issues in our state facilities is completely false.

“Our union negotiated a policy regarding body-worn cameras with DPSCS because accuracy, accountability, and transparency are incredibly important within a correctional setting. However, assaults on incarcerated individuals and on staff are still at record highs, and there has been little to no training regarding the body-worn cameras. If DPSCS leaders want to meaningfully reduce the violence in these facilities, they must address the systemic understaffing that has persisted for years.

“DPSCS leaders pretending they can produce safety through technology is wrong and dangerous. These facilities have always had some form of monitoring. AFSCME members and incarcerated individuals are dealing with violent situations every single day, and the number of serious incidents has not decreased. What these facilities and DPSCS actually need are more staff and safe staffing levels.”

Greene said, “We acknowledge that we have a staffing need here, for sure. And body-worn cameras are not intended to be a replacement for staff. They are an additional tool in the kit to help the employees do their jobs, to provide an additional level of safety and accountability for the staff.

“We have worked very closely with the union through this body-worn camera rollout. They had a seat at the table during our policy negotiations and input on how these cameras were to be used. And we continue to partner with AFSCME on a number of other security-related issues.”

Why was Roxbury the first state prison for the rollout?

The decision to put the cameras in use at Roxbury first, on May 23, followed an inmate homicide at the level II medium-security prison in May, Greene said.

Roxbury inmate Colin Wolf, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

In July, the public safety department announced that 19 Roxbury correctional officers and eight medical personnel had been administratively charged in the wake of Wolf’s death.

The Banner, on July 15, reported that an officer told Wolf’s cellmate he needed to see Wolf as part of his count during rounds, but the cellmate replied Wolf was asleep and refused to wake him.

A boot print was found on Wolf’s head, according to internal reports The Banner reviewed.

Wolf’s father, a retired Baltimore Police detective, told The Banner that he was informed by investigators that his son might have been dead in his cell for hours and possibly days, according to The Banner story.

There are three state prisons at the complex along Roxbury Road. The body-worn cameras were rolled out at the Maryland Correctional Training Center on May 28 and at the Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown on May 29.

Before the full statewide rollout for the body-worn cameras, a pilot program was launched in February to March 2025 at five prisons. Those prisons were Patuxent Institution in Jessup, Maryland; Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover; North Branch Correctional Institution near Cumberland; the Maryland Correctional Institute for Women in Jessup, and the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, according to a department release in February 2025.

Reporting by Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.