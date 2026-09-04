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MD AG joins lawsuit against Trump administration over transgender care

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MD AG joins lawsuit against Trump administration over transgender care

A protester displays a transgender flag at Meridian Hill Park on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

A protester displays a transgender flag at Meridian Hill Park on the inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

MD AG joins lawsuit against Trump administration over transgender care

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Maryland’s attorney general is one of several suing the over a new federal rule they say would cause “serious harm” to transgender youth and young adults.

The U.S. and issued a rule last month that no longer allows federal reimbursements for medically necessary healthcare used to treat dysphoria in patients under 18 and imposes similar restrictions on Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) patients under 19.

, along with 20 other attorneys general and Gov. Josh Shapiro, filed the lawsuit to block the change on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“Every young Marylander deserves medical care recommended by their healthcare provider, not dictated by politics,” Brown said in a news release. “We are taking action today to defend the health and dignity of transgender youth and the providers who care for them.”

Because states can choose to cover these gender-affirming care treatments, the coalitions argue the Trump administration is abusing its power by banning federal reimbursement nationwide. Additionally, the same treatments — puberty-delaying medications, hormone therapies and surgical procedures — are still covered when provided for purposes other than gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit asserts the change will cause “serious harm” as it targets some of the most vulnerable individuals and “seeks to create illegal barriers to care for low-income patients who can’t afford alternative coverage.”

States may also face “significant” new costs and administrative burdens on their Medicaid programs, and those that want to continue offering coverage of gender-affirming care could be forced to take on “burdensome” costs that were previously shouldered by the federal government, the lawsuit asserts.

Further, the lawsuit states that Congress never gave CMS the authority to independently refuse to reimburse healthcare that states chose to provide lawfully.

When federal health agencies issued the rule change, top officials in the Trump administration addressed the measure.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. asserted the move involved “ending federal taxpayer funding for sex-rejecting procedures on children.”

“These interventions carry serious risks and can cause irreversible harm,” he said in a statement. “The federal government will no longer use Medicaid and CHIP dollars to fund procedures that fail to meet the evidentiary standard our children deserve.”

Reporting by Emily Barnes, Rockland/Westchester Journal News, USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

Tags: anthony brown, Civil Rights Law, Trump administration, new york, gender, pennsylvania, healthcare, medicaid, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., centers for medicare and medicaid services
Tags: healthcare, gender, anthony brown, Trump administration, Civil Rights Law, Department of Health and Human Services, centers for medicare and medicaid services, pennsylvania, medicaid, Maryland Attorney General

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