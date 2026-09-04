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MD Community Compass Platform expands, relaunches

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MD Community Compass Platform expands, relaunches

Moore Community Compass

Gov. Wes Moore joined community developers, state and local leaders and philanthropic partners at the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in West Baltimore on Sept. 3, 2026, to announce the expansion and relaunch of the Maryland Community Compass. (Office of Gov. Wes Moore)

MD Community Compass Platform expands, relaunches

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The Maryland Community Business Compass, a free data platform aimed at enabling entrepreneurs to establish and grow essential-service businesses, has expanded and relaunched as the Maryland Community Compass, the office of Gov. announced Thursday.

Developed by the Maryland State Innovation Team in collaboration with safety and research company , the upgraded Maryland Community Compass digital platform was fashioned to empower local developers and community leaders with expanded data insights, new site-specific guidance funding resources and useful information on capital needed for , according to the governor’s office.

The relaunched development platform that consolidates will now serve what state leaders call the broader community development ecosystem.

“Maryland’s community developers have their finger on the pulse — they know the strengths of their neighbors and the potential of their neighborhoods better than anyone,” Moore said according to a release. 

“We’re continuing to put real tools and capital directly into their hands — because building thriving neighborhoods opens pathways to work, wages, and wealth in every zip code. This platform is about continuing to make government more efficient for Marylanders, helping to create neighborhoods where parents can find sustaining jobs, children can have spaces to learn, and families can plant deep roots.”

Additionally, the Maryland Community Compass consolidates data used to determine a project’s feasibility, including zoning, environmental and funding databases – enabling builders and community-based organizations to enter an address and instantly see economic trends, development activity, permitted uses, environmental flags, relevant funding opportunities and more across every neighborhood and address in the state.

The original Maryland Community Business Compass platform launched in December 2025, has reached more than 15,000 active users since that time and aided in bringing nearly $14 million to high-need areas across the state. 

According to the governor’s office, the expanded Compass platform – powered by – offers the following “transformational” features:

  • Neighborhood insights through an interactive mapping tool that helps developers, investors and community leaders uncover high-value opportunities.
  • Site insights accessed through a parcel-evaluation tool that provides clarity for builders and organizations on what is buildable before spending money, synthesizing hundreds of public datasets.
  • Funding can be identified through an -powered funding directory that supports teams in assembling their capital stack. This feature aggregates more than 2,600 programs from 100-plus sources.
  • The Maryland Data Connector uses the Compass Model Context Protocol to enable AI assistant patrons a chance to connect directly to Maryland’s official program data. 

For the announcement ceremony, Moore joined community developers, state and local leaders, philanthropic partners, and Community Development Financial Institutions at the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in the heart of West Baltimore. 

The Maryland State Innovation Team hosted the event, highlighting the co-design process that shaped the compass platform’s expansion.

“We’re so excited about the power of AI to help people strengthen communities and build new tools that help people prosper,”Anthropic President and co-founder Daniela Amodei said. 

“The Maryland Community Compass is widening access to information, connecting real people today who are making an impact in their community, and giving them the resources they need to do their best work. We’re proud to partner with Governor Moore and the Maryland State Innovation Team to bring their incredible ideas to life.”

Tags: Claude, ai, artificial intelligence, neighborhood revitalization, governor's office, Anthropic, Wes Moore
Tags: artificial intelligence, Claude, Anthropic, ai, neighborhood revitalization, Wes Moore, governor's office

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