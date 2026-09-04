Montgomery County teacher abuse case revived with lawsuit, criminal charges

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A lawsuit against Montgomery County Public Schools alleges that the district kept a teacher in the classroom for more than a decade after multiple investigations that found he inappropriately touched students.

The lawsuit against the school district and former educator Daniel Picca revives a local scandal that ended in 2012 with the Maryland State Department of Education admonishing local school boards to review their personnel files for repeat complaints about inappropriate conduct. The state board noted that Picca, who was fired the previous year and appealed, had simply been transferred to other schools in the early 1990s after he was formally reprimanded multiple times for his behavior with male students.

In a Thursday interview, Andreozzi + Foote partner Nathaniel Foote encouraged any students who were improperly touched Picca to come forward. Because Picca was employed with Montgomery County from mid-1980s until 2012, the Child Victims Act lawsuit is not barred by the Maryland Supreme Court‘s decision in June that immunized school districts from older abuse claims, he said.

Foote, whose law firm specializes in sexual abuse litigation, said the case was atypical because of its recency and because the school system was “so repeatedly warned about” the teacher’s conduct.

The civil case comes as the former educator is scheduled for a criminal trial in January on unrelated federal child pornography charges in Pennsylvania. Picca is also named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit under the Child Victims Act, which will head to Montgomery County Circuit Court for a scheduling conference next month.

Picca did not return requests for comment, nor did his attorney in the child pornography case, Pennsylvania criminal defense attorney Edward J. Rymsza.

Filed by a Texas man who attended Kemp Mill Elementary School in the late 2000s, the civil lawsuit alleges that Picca frequently isolated the then-student, directed him to remove his shirt and flex his muscles, performed wrestling maneuvers on him and subjected him to massages.

The complaint says the school district failed to protect the plaintiff from such behavior, despite “repeated complaints, investigations, directives, reprimands, and documented concerns” dating back to 1993.

Picca’s eventual firing from Montgomery County schools in 2011 made headlines after the state’s education department issued a scathing opinion blasting the local school district for keeping him in the classroom despite repeated complaints.

“From the first complaint in October 1993, seventeen years passed with patterns repeated and reprimands issued. Yet this teacher was transferred to different elementary schools and remained in the classroom,” the state school board wrote. “That should never ever have occurred.”

The teacher’s conduct had been investigated by Montgomery County Police in 1995, when five boys who attended Rachel Carson Elementary School described to detectives “being told to disrobe to the waist, to ‘make muscles,’ being photographed, and sitting on (Picca’s) lap,” according to an administrative law judge’s decision upholding the teacher’s firing.

No criminal charges were issued, but Picca was reprimanded and transferred to Luxmanor Elementary School. A separate child protective services investigation the same year found him “responsible for indicated child abuse,” according to the decision. Picca was reassigned again, this time to Kemp Mill, in 2000 after an internal investigation regarding allegations that he had students at Luxmanor “remove their shirts, flex their muscles, and perform similar actions,” it says.

Picca was ultimately fired more than a decade later, after another teacher witnessed him massaging a student’s shoulders, according to the decision.

Several years after Picca’s firing, the FBI began investigating a website and social media account, “Swole, Inc.,” that they allege he owned and used to solicit underage boys for lewd images.

Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania obtained an indictment against him in 2022 for allegedly using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor and added child pornography charges in 2024. A search warrant affidavit says the website hosted livestreams of “private flex shows” in which customers paid to watch boys acting in “a sexually suggestive manner” or perform specific sexual acts.

The criminal matter is slated to go to trial in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Jan. 11.