Holding the powerful to account: A year in the fight for access to justice

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An important function of the civil justice system is holding the powerful to account. That work is best understood not in theory, but through the people who practice it every day.

Over the past year, I traveled the country speaking to trial lawyers and hearing about their work with clients and families confronting some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Their stories reinforce a simple truth: When powerful institutions fail, the courtroom is often the only path to justice. Here are some highlights of what we accomplished this year and what lies ahead.

Helping families stand up to Big Tech: A turning point in keeping kids safe online

The social media accountability litigation reached a historic turning point in 2025–2026. For the first time, juries held Big Tech responsible for exploiting and abusing children, teens, and families. In March 2026, back-to-back jury verdicts in California and New Mexico found Meta and Google/YouTube liable for designing platforms that addict and harm young users. This August, rather than take its chances with another jury, Meta agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion to resolve claims brought by attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories, becoming the first of these companies to settle with the states. The agreement is among the largest a technology company has ever reached with the states, and it requires Meta to redesign its products in order to protect teen users, from daily time limits to overnight and school-hours restrictions on notifications to curbs on the beauty filters and “like” counts that psychologists link to harmful social comparison.

None of this happened overnight. The plaintiffs’ bar built these cases over years through tenacious lawyering, expert witnesses, whistleblower testimony and the courage of families willing to stand up to these powerful companies.

As a result of this historic litigation effort, thousands of documents revealing how Big Tech targeted and exploited children and teens to grow their profit margin were made public. The shocking evidence that surfaced as a result of the social media cases has made clear the need to protect the rights of families and amplified the national outcry for Congress to take action. AAJ continues to work with parents and families, supporting legislation to hold social media and tech companies accountable for preying on kids and teens and for putting their safety and lives at risk.

Holding Uber accountable: Fighting for sexual assault survivors in the courtroom & Congress

The Uber sexual assault MDL also reached critical mass this year, with the first bellwether trial proceeding in early 2026. The first major verdict that found Uber liable was a turning point for ride-hail safety nationwide.

These are the stories of survivors who were assaulted in vehicles they relied on for safe transportation and then discredited and dismissed when they reported it. The litigation exposed what internal records confirmed – that Uber had received hundreds of thousands of sexual misconduct reports, far beyond what the company had publicly disclosed, and the plaintiffs’ bar forced those records into the open.

The significance of the bellwether framework is that one verdict can help bring justice to survivors. Trial lawyers are not just pursuing justice for their own clients – they are shaping the path forward for thousands of cases and survivors seeking accountability.

Faced with an overwhelming number of sexual assault claims, Uber resorted to peddling legislation that would give the company legal immunity. That fight has now moved to Congress, where Uber is seeking liability protections that would preempt state tort claims and undermine the legal pathways that made these verdicts possible. Challenging Uber’s immunity playbook at every level of government is essential to preserving survivors’ access to justice.

Advocacy beyond the courtroom

While our litigation work focused on accountability in the courts, our advocacy work focused on protecting access to justice, in Maryland and nationally.

In Maryland, two structural barriers continue to shortchange injured plaintiffs. The state caps noneconomic damages — compensation for pain, suffering and loss of dignity — at just below $1 million, allowing lawmakers to steamroll a jury’s verdict before jurors ever step into the courtroom. Maryland also makes punitive damages nearly impossible to obtain by requiring proof of actual malice rather than gross negligence, the standard used in many other states. Legislation to eliminate the damages cap and modernize the punitive damages standard was introduced this session but failed to advance. We will continue pressing for both reforms.

We also urged lawmakers to close liability gaps as autonomous vehicle technology expands. Corporations deploying self-driving systems must be held accountable when those systems cause harm, and the legal framework needs to reflect that reality before the technology outruns it.

At the national level, AAJ opposed federal preemption attempts that would wipe out state-level protections on a wide variety of issues, limiting families’ ability to seek justice for product-related harm. Preemption is one of the most dangerous tools corporations use to insulate themselves from accountability, and we will continue to fight it.

Carrying the mission forward

The civil justice system is where people turn to protect the vulnerable, shine light on corporate attempts to put profit margins above people’s safety and hold powerful institutions accountable. The strength of that system comes from the trial lawyers who stand beside people facing powerful institutions and demand their voices be heard.

As I leave this office, that is what gives me confidence about the future — as long as trial lawyers are willing to walk through that courthouse door and fight for people in need, we have a chance to provide justice to the most vulnerable in our society.

Bruce Plaxen is a Maryland trial attorney with over 40 years of experience representing injury victims. He is a past president and former legislative chair of the Maryland Association for Justice and the past president of the American Association for Justice.